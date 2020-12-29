today's howtos
-
How to customize your sudo password prompt
You can make that configuration change with a single quick command. When complete, anytime a user issues a command with sudo, they'll be presented with that warning.
-
Geometric effects of certain system design choices
Any one of these sketchy design decisions by itself might have worked out fine in isolation, but when they all interact with each other, you can end up with a category five technical debt storm.
I hope you brought your waders.
-
Unix shell pipelines have two usage patterns
I've seen a variety of recommendations for safer shell scripting that use Bash and set its 'pipefail' option (for example, this one from 2015). This is a good recommendation in one sense, but it exposes a conflict; this option works great for one usage pattern for pipes, and potentially terribly for another one.
-
Simple.css - A Classless CSS Framework For Everyone
If you didn’t know already I love playing around with web technologies. I have a number of projects that I manage along with this site. It’s a fun hobby that makes me happy.
However, what doesn’t make me happy are the extremely convoluted and heavy web frameworks that are out there, like Bootstrap and Tailwinds. Both of these projects are great open source frameworks what allow web developers to create some incredible sites, but they include so much code within them that I will never, ever use.
Put simply, it’s a waste for me to use them.
-
Self-host a password manager on OpenBSD
I’ve been using Rubywarden to store and access my passwords from OpenBSD workstations and iOS toys. But recent redondant failures from the iOS App and rubywarden not being maintained anymore led to the need for a new solution.
I was investing on pass+pgp+git but it was quite complex. Following a toot from Solene@, I tried KeePassXC and it does cover my requirements: [...]
-
[Older] Additional YUM Repositories for CentOS, RHEL, and Fedora Linux
By default all Linux distributions offer all core level packages and other (free and non-free) packages.
Enterprise Linux offers long-term support (10 year life cycle) that enables the customer to use the operating system with greater stability and security.
At the same time they do not update existing packages with their respective upstream releases to maintain compatibility, instead Red Hat usually backports security and bug fixes for those packages.
-
Download Slackware iso to install on VirtualBox or PC - Linux Shout
Slackware is one of the oldest Linux distros developed by Patrick Volkerding that is not much popular among the users, however, if you want to experience an advanced Linux distribution then you should give it a try. The purpose behind designing Slackware is to provide excellent stability and that’s the reason why you hardly find a new version release every year.
Thus, Slackware is an independent Linux that doesn’t follow any particular time period to release a new version like Ubuntu or rolling release distributions. Whenever its developer Patrick thinks there are many innovations and changes around and they are enough stable to be a part of Slackware, you will have a new release.
-
Using Podman and Docker Compose | Enable Sysadmin
Podman exists to offer a daemonless container engine for managing OCI-compliant containers on your Linux system. Users love it for its ease of adoption as an alternative to Docker. However, many users and the broader container community have been telling us that one missing feature is a "deal-breaker" for them. Up to now, support for Docker Compose, the command-line utility that orchestrates multiple Docker containers for local development, was missing. With Podman 3.0 now in development upstream, we have begun to support Compose. Here's how it works as a rootful/privileged user.
The following article discusses how to use Compose by using two examples that Docker has curated and maintained in the awesome-compose Git repository.
-
How To Install VNC Server on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VNC Server on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Node.js is a Javascript platform for programming that enables users to build network applications very quickly. If you are using Javascript on both the front-end and the back-end, it means your development can be much more consistent and be designed within the same system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of VNC Server on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
3 Methods to Create Jenkins Pipeline – Classic UI, BlueOcean, Git
Jenkins is a DevOps tool which can be used to automate your build, test and delivery of software code.
[...]
Now this will also ask for your SCM repository details. Enter your git repository details here. If your Jenkinsfile is in a specific branch, make sure to specify the branch name.
-
How to Install Python 3.10 Alpha in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04 | UbuntuHandbook
The Python programming language 3.10 is now in development. For testing purpose you can install the alpha release via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Linux Mint 19.x/20, and derivatives.
-
How to Install Apache Kafka in CentOS/RHEL 7
Apache Kafka is a powerful messaging engine, which is widely used in BigData projects and the Data Analytics life cycle. It is an Open-source platform to build real-time data streaming pipelines. It is a distributed publish-subscribe platform with Reliability, Scalability, and Durability.
We can have Kafka as a standalone or as a cluster. Kafka stores the streaming data, and it can be categorized as Topics. The Topic will be having a number of partitions so that it can handle an arbitrary amount of data. Also, we can have multiple replicas for fault-tolerant as we are having in HDFS. In a Kafka cluster, the broker is a component that stores the published data.
Zookeeper is a mandatory service to run a Kafka cluster, as it is used for managing the co-ordinating of the Kafka brokers. Zookeeper plays a key role between producer and consumer where it is responsible for maintaining the state of all brokers.
-
Debuginfo is not just for debugging programs - Red Hat Developer
For a long time at Red Hat, all executables in RPMs were built with debuginfo enabled. While this practice makes it easier for people in support to investigate issues reported using tools such as GDB and crash, there are other important non-debugging uses for the resulting debuginfo.
Debuginfo was named for its initial use. Over time, other applications (such as application binary interface [ABI] compliance checking, data struct layout analysis, and performance monitoring) that use the same information needed for debugging have been developed. It is best to think of the debuginfo as mapping information between the executable that compilers generate and the source code that developers write. It helps humans get crucial information to better understand the executable code actually running their systems, and provides a means of double-checking the compiler’s and the developers’ work.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 385 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
19 min 27 sec ago
5 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago