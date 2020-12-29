The Definitive Guide to Using and Customizing the Dock in Ubuntu

When you log into Ubuntu, you’ll see the dock on the left side with some application icons on it. This dock (also known as launcher or sometimes as panel) allows you to quickly launch your frequently used programs. I rely heavily on the dock and I am going to share a few tips about using the dock effectively and customize its looks and position.

The 15 Best Compression Tools for Linux System in 2021

Data compression is a method or an algorithm that we can use to squeeze the volume of the data to make the size smaller. Data compression is helpful to store files on a drive and sending them over the internet. When you decompress the data, it uses the reverse algorithm to make the files as it was. Compression is essential for data analysis, data storing and data transferring. If we look at Gmail’s file attachment section, we can see that it doesn’t attach files more than a specific size. In that case, you can use the compression tools to make the file size smaller. There are plenty of free and open-source tools that can do the task of data compression in Linux.

CentOS vs Ubuntu: Server distributions compared

The main differences between the two main Linux distributions (free) in the server field: CentOS and Ubuntu. Here’s how to choose. Anyone who has to choose a Linux distribution for their private server, virtual or dedicated, has practically an unlimited number of options. This is due to the open source nature of the penguin operating system, which allows anyone with the appropriate skills to create their own “ad-hoc” distribution for the most varied needs. It must be said, however, that there are few “de facto” standards today in the context of Linux servers. Taking a look at the free options, and therefore accessible to practically everyone, the two dominant distributions are CentOS VPS and Ubuntu VPS. In this article we will see, briefly, what are the main characteristics that differentiate these two distributions, and in which cases it is better to choose one rather than the other. It should be clarified right away, however, that both are valid solutions, widely used precisely because they are excellent.