Aha! This Project is Working to Bring Linux to Apple’s ARM-based M1 MacBooks
A community project that aims to port Linux to Apple Silicon Macs, starting with the 2020 M1 Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.
KDE's First Apps Update in 2021 Brings NeoChat, Better Integration of Remote Files
The KDE Applications 20.12 open-source software suite launched last month, and it probably already arrived in the stable software repositories of many popular GNU/Linux distributions, brining numerous new features and improvements for fans of KDE’s Plasma desktop environment and applications.
Now, we see the release of the first maintenance update, KDE Applications 20.12.1, which brings a plethora of changes to make your KDE Apps experience better. The biggest change in this point release is the introduction of the first stable version of the brand-new chat client called NeoChat, which uses the Matrix protocol.
today's howtos
-
You can make that configuration change with a single quick command. When complete, anytime a user issues a command with sudo, they'll be presented with that warning.
-
Any one of these sketchy design decisions by itself might have worked out fine in isolation, but when they all interact with each other, you can end up with a category five technical debt storm.
I hope you brought your waders.
-
I've seen a variety of recommendations for safer shell scripting that use Bash and set its 'pipefail' option (for example, this one from 2015). This is a good recommendation in one sense, but it exposes a conflict; this option works great for one usage pattern for pipes, and potentially terribly for another one.
-
If you didn’t know already I love playing around with web technologies. I have a number of projects that I manage along with this site. It’s a fun hobby that makes me happy.
However, what doesn’t make me happy are the extremely convoluted and heavy web frameworks that are out there, like Bootstrap and Tailwinds. Both of these projects are great open source frameworks what allow web developers to create some incredible sites, but they include so much code within them that I will never, ever use.
Put simply, it’s a waste for me to use them.
-
I’ve been using Rubywarden to store and access my passwords from OpenBSD workstations and iOS toys. But recent redondant failures from the iOS App and rubywarden not being maintained anymore led to the need for a new solution.
I was investing on pass+pgp+git but it was quite complex. Following a toot from Solene@, I tried KeePassXC and it does cover my requirements: [...]
-
By default all Linux distributions offer all core level packages and other (free and non-free) packages.
Enterprise Linux offers long-term support (10 year life cycle) that enables the customer to use the operating system with greater stability and security.
At the same time they do not update existing packages with their respective upstream releases to maintain compatibility, instead Red Hat usually backports security and bug fixes for those packages.
-
Slackware is one of the oldest Linux distros developed by Patrick Volkerding that is not much popular among the users, however, if you want to experience an advanced Linux distribution then you should give it a try. The purpose behind designing Slackware is to provide excellent stability and that’s the reason why you hardly find a new version release every year.
Thus, Slackware is an independent Linux that doesn’t follow any particular time period to release a new version like Ubuntu or rolling release distributions. Whenever its developer Patrick thinks there are many innovations and changes around and they are enough stable to be a part of Slackware, you will have a new release.
-
Podman exists to offer a daemonless container engine for managing OCI-compliant containers on your Linux system. Users love it for its ease of adoption as an alternative to Docker. However, many users and the broader container community have been telling us that one missing feature is a "deal-breaker" for them. Up to now, support for Docker Compose, the command-line utility that orchestrates multiple Docker containers for local development, was missing. With Podman 3.0 now in development upstream, we have begun to support Compose. Here's how it works as a rootful/privileged user.
The following article discusses how to use Compose by using two examples that Docker has curated and maintained in the awesome-compose Git repository.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VNC Server on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Node.js is a Javascript platform for programming that enables users to build network applications very quickly. If you are using Javascript on both the front-end and the back-end, it means your development can be much more consistent and be designed within the same system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of VNC Server on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
Jenkins is a DevOps tool which can be used to automate your build, test and delivery of software code.
[...]
Now this will also ask for your SCM repository details. Enter your git repository details here. If your Jenkinsfile is in a specific branch, make sure to specify the branch name.
-
The Python programming language 3.10 is now in development. For testing purpose you can install the alpha release via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Linux Mint 19.x/20, and derivatives.
-
Apache Kafka is a powerful messaging engine, which is widely used in BigData projects and the Data Analytics life cycle. It is an Open-source platform to build real-time data streaming pipelines. It is a distributed publish-subscribe platform with Reliability, Scalability, and Durability.
We can have Kafka as a standalone or as a cluster. Kafka stores the streaming data, and it can be categorized as Topics. The Topic will be having a number of partitions so that it can handle an arbitrary amount of data. Also, we can have multiple replicas for fault-tolerant as we are having in HDFS. In a Kafka cluster, the broker is a component that stores the published data.
Zookeeper is a mandatory service to run a Kafka cluster, as it is used for managing the co-ordinating of the Kafka brokers. Zookeeper plays a key role between producer and consumer where it is responsible for maintaining the state of all brokers.
-
For a long time at Red Hat, all executables in RPMs were built with debuginfo enabled. While this practice makes it easier for people in support to investigate issues reported using tools such as GDB and crash, there are other important non-debugging uses for the resulting debuginfo.
Debuginfo was named for its initial use. Over time, other applications (such as application binary interface [ABI] compliance checking, data struct layout analysis, and performance monitoring) that use the same information needed for debugging have been developed. It is best to think of the debuginfo as mapping information between the executable that compilers generate and the source code that developers write. It helps humans get crucial information to better understand the executable code actually running their systems, and provides a means of double-checking the compiler’s and the developers’ work.
Best Linux distros of 2021 for beginners, mainstream and advanced users
In addition to the top distros that are designed to appeal to a wide number of users and can be tailored as per individual requirements, there are a whole lot of specialized distros that are built for a particular purpose.
Migrating from Windows? There's a distro that'll ease the transition. A Windows update messed up your boot loader? There's a distro that'll help you fix it in a jiffy. Want to resurrect an old computer? Need to tie disks into a NAS? Want to run a firewall that'll shield your entire network? Are you setting up a small home office?
No matter what your requirement, the diverse open source community has a distro for you.
In this guide we’ll look at some of the best ones that have been put together for specific tasks.
Recent comments
2 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 42 sec ago
18 hours 15 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago