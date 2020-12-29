KDE Plasma 5.20.5
-
KDE Plasma 5.20.5, bugfix Release for January
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.20.5 Plasma 5.20 was released in October 2020 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.
-
KDE Announces Plasma 5.20.5 Bug Fix Release. Update Now.
Coming after almost 5 weeks since the KDE Plasma 5.20 launch, KDE Plasma 5.20.5 is more stable and bugs are fixed mostly. So this is the most stable Plasma today and available as KDE Neon user edition immediately for download and upgrade.
Being last in the bug fix series, the list of changes is small, obviously. Nothing much on the surface which you can notice. However, here’s the list of changes compiled from the official announcement.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 411 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, BSDNow, and Bad Voltage
NVIDIA and XWayland
Nvidia 460.32.03 Display Driver Adds Support for RTX A6000 GPUs, Vulkan Improvements
For all supported platforms, the Nvidia 460.32.03 video driver adds support for NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs, introduces a new default disk cache location for the OpenGL/Vulkan Shader and changes its default size from 128MB to 1024MB, and changes the AllowEmptyInitialConfiguration option to “True” by default to avoid failures when launching the X server if no displays are connected. Moreover, Nvidia 460.32.03 better supports apps that transfer data between VDPAU video surfaces and system memory by improving the NVIDIA VDPAU implementation when using planar or semi-planar formats, and adds a new “NoInterlacedModes” token to the driver’s “ModeValidation” option to restrict the validation of interlaced modes.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
8 min 43 sec ago
31 min 33 sec ago
4 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
20 hours 14 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago