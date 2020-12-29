Coming after almost 5 weeks since the KDE Plasma 5.20 launch, KDE Plasma 5.20.5 is more stable and bugs are fixed mostly. So this is the most stable Plasma today and available as KDE Neon user edition immediately for download and upgrade.

Being last in the bug fix series, the list of changes is small, obviously. Nothing much on the surface which you can notice. However, here’s the list of changes compiled from the official announcement.