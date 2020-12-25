Kernel News and LWN's 2020 Retrospective Intel's IWD 1.11 Released For Faster WiFi Scanning - Phoronix The Intel-developed IWD Linux wireless daemon is out with its first feature release of 2021. IWD 1.11 as the new release issued on Wednesday isn't a big update but comes with primary new feature: "intelligent scan of all [wireless] frequencies", as noted in the 1.11 tag. Digging more into that, it basically should yield faster initial WiFi scanning times. The commit leading to this change is splitting DBus scans into three frequency scans.

Linux 5.10, Bootlin contributions - Bootlin's blog Linux 5.10 was released a few weeks ago, and while 5.11-rc2 is already out, it’s still time to look at what Bootlin contributed to the 5.10 kernel. As usual, for a broad overview of the major changes in 5.10, we recommend reading the LWN articles: 5.10 merge window part 1, the rest of the 5.10 merge window, or the 5.10 KernelNewbies page.

LWN's 2020 Retrospective The first prediction had to do with the Python project finding its path in a post-Guido world. In truth, founder Guido van Rossum has not been as absent as one might have thought, and he continues to have a strong say in the development direction of the language. His championing of the PEP 622 pattern-matching mechanism shows that he still has strong ideas about where the language should go. Python governance may be happening without Guido, but the project's leaders still listen to him. The direction of the GNU Project was the subject of another prediction that did not really pan out as expected. As far as the public can see, at least, the discussion about the future of the GNU project appears to have faded away. Richard Stallman remains in charge (as expected), but the project gives every indication of being mostly on autopilot. The prediction about increasing retirements in the community explicitly said that little might happen in 2020, and that appears to be the case. If anything, things went the other way, with Van Rossum ending his retirement to take a new job in the industry. Did the kernel workflow effort begin to bear fruit, as predicted? That work has continued, and the community has gained some new infrastructure for dealing with patches outside of email. The ripest fruit at this point, certainly, is the b4 tool, which continually gains capabilities and has become an increasingly indispensable part of many developers' workflow. One wonders how we did without it, but it only showed up (under a different name) in January. Your editor predicted that the next LTS kernel would be 5.9, released on November 1. There were some weasel words about how, if there were fewer ten-week cycles, that kernel would actually be 5.10, released in December. And, in fact, kernel releases got a little faster in 2020, 5.9 was released on October 11, and the long-term-support release for 2020 will be 5.10, which came out on December 13. So this prediction is a win — as long as the fine print is taken into account.

Programming Leftovers A hands-on tutorial for using the GNU Project Debugger | Opensource.com If you're a programmer and you want to put a certain functionality in your software, you start by thinking of ways to implement it—such as writing a method, defining a class, or creating new data types. Then you write the implementation in a language that the compiler or interpreter can understand. But what if the compiler or interpreter does not understand the instructions as you had them in mind, even though you're sure you did everything right? What if the software works fine most of the time but causes bugs in certain circumstances? In these cases, you have to know how to use a debugger correctly to find the source of your troubles.

Writing Firebase Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux Using Electron Cross-platform development tools have been around for eons, but with the emergence of Electron, developers finally have true portability, access to the operating system and network, and a full-feature front-end user interface.

Learn C by writing a simple game | Opensource.com I taught myself about programming back in elementary school. My first programs were on the Apple II, but eventually, I learned C by reading books and practicing. And the best way to practice programming is to write sample programs that help exercise your new knowledge.

LLVM 11.0.1 Tagged As The Latest Stable Bits For This Open-Source Compiler - Phoronix While LLVM 12.0 should be out around March as the next half-year feature update to this innovative and widely-used open-source compiler stack, LLVM 11.0.1 is now being christened as the only planned stable point release to LLVM 11. LLVM 11.0.1 has just over 300 patches since the release of LLVM 11.0 last October. There are many fixes for AArch64, LLDB, CUDA compilation support with -std=c++20, support for building reproducible tarballs, and an assortment of other random fixes throughout. The reproducible tarballs for LLVM are coming by means of dropping superfluous metadata.

Perl Weekly Challenge 94: Group Anagrams and Binary Tree to Linked List These are some answers to the Week 94 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

ABC Mart One thing which I like about Mojolicious is that they put all the functions and methods in alphabetical order. When you get used to that then go back to a module like Git::Raw::Repository with a large number of functions in apparently random order, it does seem like quite a smart move for the reader to use the alphabetical ordering.

Doing symbolic math with SymPy On November 29, version 1.7 of SymPy, a Python library for symbolic mathematics, was released. The new version brings a large number of enhancements and bug fixes, and some minor backward incompatibilities. While these are enumerated in detail in the release notes, we will take advantage of this opportunity to look at some of the things that can be done with SymPy and explore its interface options through several detailed examples. What is SymPy? SymPy performs symbolic mathematical manipulations using Python. Like others of its kind, it can solve algebraic and differential equations, simplify expressions, apply trigonometric identities, differentiate, and integrate; SymPy knows things about sets, manifolds, tensors, and many other mathematical objects. It offers a convenient interface to Matplotlib, the Python plotting library that I looked at back in 2015; this allows a seamless graphical exploration of results. Although they are not limited to algebra, members of this category of software are universally called computer algebra systems (abbreviated CAS), so I will adopt this term here. Computer algebra systems are not used primarily for numerical work, as is a program such as Octave, which I reviewed recently. They combine the encoded knowledge of specialists in diverse mathematical fields with strategies of expression transformation to perform actual symbolic mathematical manipulations. These programs do not replace a human mathematician in creating new mathematical knowledge, but they can solve problems that can be reduced to a set of rules and mechanical procedures, such as finding an integral or factoring a polynomial.

