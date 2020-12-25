today's howtos
How to Execute .run and .bin Packages in Linux System
There are tons of ways to install an application on a Linux system. Most of the methods are so conventional and easy to install. If we look at the package extensions of different Linux distributions, Debian and Ubuntu Linux use the .dep packages. RedHat and Fedora use the .rpm packages to execute and install the package. But what if you can’t find a suitable, installable, and compiled package for a specific package? No worries, you can always find either a .bin or a .run package file that you can install on your Linux system.
The .bin file is the binary packages, and the .run file is the goto run file of a complied package, but they are not an actual package that you can conventionally execute on Linux. However, there are methods that you can apply to make the .bin and .run files executable on a Linux system.
How to Install Docker on Linux
Docker is a tool designed to build, deploy, and run applications using containers.
It is an open source lightweight virtualization tool that uses OS-level virtualization.
It allows you to run an application with all its dependencies within software containers by sharing the host operating system kernel.
It uses resource isolation features from the Linux kernel such as cgroups, namespaces and aufs (advanced multi layered unification filesystem).
How to Install Matomo (Piwik) Web Analytics on CentOS 8
Matomo formerly known as Piwik is an open-source analytics application for the Linux operating system. It is very similar to Google Analytics that helps you to tracks and display the location of user visits. It was developed by a team of international developers that runs on a PHP/MySQL webserver.
How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu & Linux Mint
Learn how to install Spotify on Ubuntu & Linux Mint using the Snap app or add the Spotify repository to install the Spotify desktop player for Linux.
How to quickly check to see if your Linux server is under a DDoS attack from a single IP address - TechRepublic
If you have Linux servers in your data center or they're being hosted on a cloud server (such as AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure), you cannot assume, simply because of the operating system you've deployed, they are secure. Even though Linux is one of the most secure operating systems on the market, it's not perfect. In fact, there has been a rise of attacks on the platform, which will continue to trend upwards as Linux gains even more popularity.
What do you do?
When you suspect one of your servers might be under attack, you need to check on it. How? I'm going to show you a few commands that can help you discern if your server is being hit by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) coming from a single IP address. This type of attack is a coordinated effort, using one or more IP addresses, which attempts to cripple a website to render its server inaccessible.
Let's find out how to tell if your Linux server is a target.
How to block or unblock PING requests in Ubuntu
To test the network quality, the PING facility is used and the hackers quite often use it to spoof the host and destination servers to perform flooding attacks. Users sometimes feel the need to block unwanted server requests to keep their system secure and protect the server from any kind of attack. In this article, we will see how to block the PING requests. The tutorial will walk users through unblocking PING requests as well.
Seven Best Web Design Tools for Linux
When it comes to photo editing, GIMP is a powerful software solution. You can do pretty much everything you do with Photoshop, although if you are an experienced Photoshop user, you may need some time to adjust to GIMP’s workflow. The GIMP editor is ideal for image manipulation, free-form drawing, and transcoding between different file formats. It can even open PSD files. GIMP is open-source as well.
today's leftovers
Kernel News and LWN's 2020 Retrospective
Programming Leftovers
