Our 2021 catalog of 150 open-spec, maker-oriented SBCs that run Linux or Android provides updated prices and descriptions plus a comparison spreadsheet of major features. The following summaries of 150 community-backed and predominantly open-spec Linux/Android hacker boards under $200 are listed in alpha order. They list specs and lowest available pricing recorded in the last two weeks of December 2020 with products either shipping or available for pre-order with expected ship date by 2Q 2021.

Welcome to our catalog of 150 open-spec, maker-oriented single board computers that run Linux or Android. In this introduction we examine the highlights and trends of 33 new boards from 2020 and debut our price/performance and feature matrix charts. The Catalog link in the box below leads to updated summaries of 150 community-backed and predominantly open-spec Linux/Android hacker boards under $200. You can also explore the spreadsheet links below, which show comparative features for each SBC. The “new” icon refers to new products included since our Jan. 2020 roundup of 136 boards.

GNU Guile 3.0.5 released We are delighted to announce GNU Guile release 3.0.5, the latest in the 3.0 stable release series. Compared to the previous release in the 3.0 series, Guile 3.0.5 can compile chained "if" expressions into the equivalent of what a C compiler does with "switch". It also adds some new warning passes. Compared to the previous stable series (2.2.x), Guile 3.0 adds support for just-in-time native code generation, speeding up all Guile programs. See the NEWS extract at the end of the mail for full details. The Guile web page is located at http://gnu.org/software/guile/, and among other things, it contains a copy of the Guile manual and pointers to more resources. Guile is an implementation of the Scheme programming language, packaged for use in a wide variety of environments. In addition to implementing the R5RS, R6RS, and R7RS Scheme standards, Guile includes full access to POSIX system calls, networking support, multiple threads, dynamic linking, a foreign function call interface, powerful string processing, and HTTP client and server implementations. Guile can run interactively, as a script interpreter, and as a Scheme compiler to VM bytecode. It is also packaged as a library so that applications can easily incorporate a complete Scheme interpreter/VM. An application can use Guile as an extension language, a clean and powerful configuration language, or as multi-purpose "glue" to connect primitives provided by the application. It is easy to call Scheme code from C code and vice versa. Applications can add new functions, data types, control structures, and even syntax to Guile, to create a domain-specific language tailored to the task at hand. Guile 3.0.5 can be installed in parallel with Guile 2.2.x; see http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/manual/html_node/Parallel-Installations.html. A more detailed NEWS summary follows these details on how to get the Guile sources. Here are the compressed sources: http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.lz (10MB) http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.xz (12MB) http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.gz (21MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.lz.sig http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.xz.sig http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html Here are the SHA256 checksums: a484eeffbd4d655b0c05b1382df8d40f1e561f7e71b963065762f6a6a497c675 guile-3.0.5.tar.lz 2d76fb023d2366126a5fac04704f9bd843846b80cccba6da5d752318b03350f1 guile-3.0.5.tar.xz 222046009a20b432ffa7c11b8d5a1d9ad0d8627be05cc1e8af612bc54ba2ea85 guile-3.0.5.tar.gz [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify guile-3.0.5.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 4FD4D288D445934E0A14F9A5A8803732E4436885 and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 Libtool 2.4.6 Gnulib v0.1-1157-gb03f418 Makeinfo 6.7 An extract from NEWS follows. Changes in 3.0.5 (since 3.0.4) * New interfaces and functionality ** O(1) compilation of `case' and related expressions Guile now optimizes chains of eq? comparisons to constants, resulting in O(1) dispatch time, regardless of the length of the chain. This optimization is also unlocked in many cases for `match' expressions with many similar clauses whose first differentiator are constants. ** New (ice-9 copy-tree) module This module includes the `copy-tree' procedure that was previously implemented in C and present in the default `(guile)' module. See "Copying" in the manual. ** New warning: use-before-definition This analysis, enabled at `-W1', issues warnings for programs that use top-level variables before they are defined. ** New warning: non-idempotent-definition This analysis, enabled at `-W1', issues warnings for programs that whose use of a variable is ambiguous. For example, in the program: (define saved-add +) (define + error) The intention would seem to be to "save" the value of the base `+' procedure, then override it locally. However if this program is ever loaded twice, then the second time it is loaded, `+' will be taken from the local binding instead of the import. Users that want this kind of behavior should either use lexical bindings instead of top-level bindings, or otherwise rename important clobbered bindings via modules. * New deprecations ** `copy-tree' in the default environment, and `scm_copy_tree' from C Import the `(ice-9 copy-tree)' module instead. ** `unbound-variable-analysis`, `macro-use-before-definition-analysis` These bindings from `(language tree-il analyze)' are replaced by the use-before-definition analysis, which powers a number of warnings. Use `make-use-before-definition-analysis', but note that these interfaces are quite intimate parts of the compiler! * Incompatible changes ** `copy' read-option removed This read option would include a copy of the source expression in the source-properties of each subexpression. This option has always been off by default and lost most of its use value with the switch to a compiler in Guile 2.0. Also: GNU Guile 3.0.5 released