Prune everything with a complete Docker cleanup
Docker is a convenient tool for many, but with a few bigger images, the root filesystem becomes sooner or later full. Here is how to quickly and efficiently prune everything regarding Docker on your system to start fresh.
Time to Branch Out
The rationale for branches is simple. Each snap in the Snap Store has a default track called ‘latest’ in which there are four channels named ‘stable’, ‘beta’, ‘candidate’ and ‘edge’. These are all typical buckets in which snaps are published for an extended period, perhaps months or maybe even years. Branches on the other hand are short-lived silos for publishing snaps.
As a developer you may have a published application which has bugs users experience but you cannot reproduce. A temporary branch can be used to hold a test build of the application you’re working on to solve a bug.
If you’re tracking and fixing multiple bugs in parallel, each can have their own separate branch under the same snap name in the Snap Store. Branches are ‘hidden’, so unless someone guesses the name of it, users aren’t going to stumble upon potentially broken bug-fix builds of your application.
Branches only live for 30 days, after which they’re deleted, and any user with the snap will be moved to the latest track for the channel. So a user who tested the branch latest/stable/fix-bug-12 and didn’t switch to another channel within 30 days, will be moved to the latest/stable channel on their next refresh.
The phone name assigned automatically by Android on my new phone prevented Bluetooth pairing and connecting in Linux
I recently installed Lubuntu 20.10 on a desktop machine, but Bluetooth did not work with my new phone (Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Android 11). Bluetooth had worked fine in Lubuntu 18.04 on the same desktop machine with my previous Android phone (Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with Android 9).
8 open source software cheat sheets you'll need in 2021 | Opensource.com
When that pesky command is just at the tip of your tongue, a handy cheat sheet will save the day. This list of cheat sheets covers everything from programming languages to collaboration tools.
Best IM Clients For Whatsapp, Messenger, and Telegram on Linux
Whatsapp, Messenger, and Telegram are by far the most used instant messaging clients in the world and while they are used by millions, Whatsapp and Messenger, both of which are owned by Facebook, do not have an official desktop client for the Linux desktop platform.
150 open-spec, community-backed Linux SBCs under $200
GNU Tar Version 1.33
GNU Guile 3.0.5 released
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile release 3.0.5, the latest in the 3.0 stable release series. Compared to the previous release in the 3.0 series, Guile 3.0.5 can compile chained "if" expressions into the equivalent of what a C compiler does with "switch". It also adds some new warning passes. Compared to the previous stable series (2.2.x), Guile 3.0 adds support for just-in-time native code generation, speeding up all Guile programs. See the NEWS extract at the end of the mail for full details. The Guile web page is located at http://gnu.org/software/guile/, and among other things, it contains a copy of the Guile manual and pointers to more resources. Guile is an implementation of the Scheme programming language, packaged for use in a wide variety of environments. In addition to implementing the R5RS, R6RS, and R7RS Scheme standards, Guile includes full access to POSIX system calls, networking support, multiple threads, dynamic linking, a foreign function call interface, powerful string processing, and HTTP client and server implementations. Guile can run interactively, as a script interpreter, and as a Scheme compiler to VM bytecode. It is also packaged as a library so that applications can easily incorporate a complete Scheme interpreter/VM. An application can use Guile as an extension language, a clean and powerful configuration language, or as multi-purpose "glue" to connect primitives provided by the application. It is easy to call Scheme code from C code and vice versa. Applications can add new functions, data types, control structures, and even syntax to Guile, to create a domain-specific language tailored to the task at hand. Guile 3.0.5 can be installed in parallel with Guile 2.2.x; see http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/manual/html_node/Parallel-Installations.html. A more detailed NEWS summary follows these details on how to get the Guile sources. Here are the compressed sources: http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.lz (10MB) http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.xz (12MB) http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.gz (21MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.lz.sig http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.xz.sig http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html Here are the SHA256 checksums: a484eeffbd4d655b0c05b1382df8d40f1e561f7e71b963065762f6a6a497c675 guile-3.0.5.tar.lz 2d76fb023d2366126a5fac04704f9bd843846b80cccba6da5d752318b03350f1 guile-3.0.5.tar.xz 222046009a20b432ffa7c11b8d5a1d9ad0d8627be05cc1e8af612bc54ba2ea85 guile-3.0.5.tar.gz [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify guile-3.0.5.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 4FD4D288D445934E0A14F9A5A8803732E4436885 and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 Libtool 2.4.6 Gnulib v0.1-1157-gb03f418 Makeinfo 6.7 An extract from NEWS follows. Changes in 3.0.5 (since 3.0.4) * New interfaces and functionality ** O(1) compilation of `case' and related expressions Guile now optimizes chains of eq? comparisons to constants, resulting in O(1) dispatch time, regardless of the length of the chain. This optimization is also unlocked in many cases for `match' expressions with many similar clauses whose first differentiator are constants. ** New (ice-9 copy-tree) module This module includes the `copy-tree' procedure that was previously implemented in C and present in the default `(guile)' module. See "Copying" in the manual. ** New warning: use-before-definition This analysis, enabled at `-W1', issues warnings for programs that use top-level variables before they are defined. ** New warning: non-idempotent-definition This analysis, enabled at `-W1', issues warnings for programs that whose use of a variable is ambiguous. For example, in the program: (define saved-add +) (define + error) The intention would seem to be to "save" the value of the base `+' procedure, then override it locally. However if this program is ever loaded twice, then the second time it is loaded, `+' will be taken from the local binding instead of the import. Users that want this kind of behavior should either use lexical bindings instead of top-level bindings, or otherwise rename important clobbered bindings via modules. * New deprecations ** `copy-tree' in the default environment, and `scm_copy_tree' from C Import the `(ice-9 copy-tree)' module instead. ** `unbound-variable-analysis`, `macro-use-before-definition-analysis` These bindings from `(language tree-il analyze)' are replaced by the use-before-definition analysis, which powers a number of warnings. Use `make-use-before-definition-analysis', but note that these interfaces are quite intimate parts of the compiler! * Incompatible changes ** `copy' read-option removed This read option would include a copy of the source expression in the source-properties of each subexpression. This option has always been off by default and lost most of its use value with the switch to a compiler in Guile 2.0.Also: GNU Guile 3.0.5 released
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
