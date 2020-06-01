Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kaidan will receive a grant for end-to-end encryption

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of January 2021 11:41:07 PM Filed under
KDE

Kaidan will be supported by NLnet for adding end-to-end encryption support. We will implement the latest version of the encryption protocol OMEMO and extend it by an easy trust management to solve issues other OMEMO-capable chat apps suffer from.

[...]

As far as we know, there are no other implementations of Stanza Content Encryption and Automatic Trust Management in use at the moment. We will take the first steps and hope that other XMPP developers will follow our lead. XMPP client developers interested in implementing an easy trust management should have a look at ATM’s project site. It contains all relevant links, pseudocode and test cases.

Kaidan’s goal is to minimize the effort for establishing free and secure communication, thus lowering the entry barrier to strong encryption mechanisms for the average user. NLnet and a couple of other organizations support us via the NGI Zero PET fund to achieve that. The money is provided by the European Commission. That is a great example (like the previous support by the DBJR (German Federal Youth Council)) of how public money can be used to develop free software.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

150 open-spec, community-backed Linux SBCs under $200

  • 150 open-spec, community-backed Linux SBCs under $200

    Welcome to our catalog of 150 open-spec, maker-oriented single board computers that run Linux or Android. In this introduction we examine the highlights and trends of 33 new boards from 2020 and debut our price/performance and feature matrix charts. The Catalog link in the box below leads to updated summaries of 150 community-backed and predominantly open-spec Linux/Android hacker boards under $200. You can also explore the spreadsheet links below, which show comparative features for each SBC. The “new” icon refers to new products included since our Jan. 2020 roundup of 136 boards.

  • Catalog of 150 open-spec, community-backed Linux SBCs under $200

    Our 2021 catalog of 150 open-spec, maker-oriented SBCs that run Linux or Android provides updated prices and descriptions plus a comparison spreadsheet of major features. The following summaries of 150 community-backed and predominantly open-spec Linux/Android hacker boards under $200 are listed in alpha order. They list specs and lowest available pricing recorded in the last two weeks of December 2020 with products either shipping or available for pre-order with expected ship date by 2Q 2021.

GNU Tar Version 1.33

Version 1.33 of GNU tar is available for download. Read more

GNU Guile 3.0.5 released

We are delighted to announce GNU Guile release 3.0.5, the latest in the
3.0 stable release series.

Compared to the previous release in the 3.0 series, Guile 3.0.5 can
compile chained "if" expressions into the equivalent of what a C
compiler does with "switch".  It also adds some new warning passes.

Compared to the previous stable series (2.2.x), Guile 3.0 adds support
for just-in-time native code generation, speeding up all Guile programs.
See the NEWS extract at the end of the mail for full details.


The Guile web page is located at http://gnu.org/software/guile/, and
among other things, it contains a copy of the Guile manual and pointers
to more resources.

Guile is an implementation of the Scheme programming language, packaged
for use in a wide variety of environments.  In addition to implementing
the R5RS, R6RS, and R7RS Scheme standards, Guile includes full access to
POSIX system calls, networking support, multiple threads, dynamic
linking, a foreign function call interface, powerful string processing,
and HTTP client and server implementations.

Guile can run interactively, as a script interpreter, and as a Scheme
compiler to VM bytecode.  It is also packaged as a library so that
applications can easily incorporate a complete Scheme interpreter/VM.
An application can use Guile as an extension language, a clean and
powerful configuration language, or as multi-purpose "glue" to connect
primitives provided by the application.  It is easy to call Scheme code
from C code and vice versa.  Applications can add new functions, data
types, control structures, and even syntax to Guile, to create a
domain-specific language tailored to the task at hand.

Guile 3.0.5 can be installed in parallel with Guile 2.2.x; see
http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/manual/html_node/Parallel-Installations.html.

A more detailed NEWS summary follows these details on how to get the
Guile sources.

Here are the compressed sources:
  http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.lz   (10MB)
  http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.xz   (12MB)
  http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.gz   (21MB)

Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]:
  http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.lz.sig
  http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.xz.sig
  http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/guile/guile-3.0.5.tar.gz.sig

Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
  http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html

Here are the SHA256 checksums:

  a484eeffbd4d655b0c05b1382df8d40f1e561f7e71b963065762f6a6a497c675  
guile-3.0.5.tar.lz
  2d76fb023d2366126a5fac04704f9bd843846b80cccba6da5d752318b03350f1  
guile-3.0.5.tar.xz
  222046009a20b432ffa7c11b8d5a1d9ad0d8627be05cc1e8af612bc54ba2ea85  
guile-3.0.5.tar.gz

[*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact.  First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball.  Then, run a command like this:

  gpg --verify guile-3.0.5.tar.gz.sig

If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
then run this command to import it:

  gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 
4FD4D288D445934E0A14F9A5A8803732E4436885

and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.

This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
  Autoconf 2.69
  Automake 1.16.2
  Libtool 2.4.6
  Gnulib v0.1-1157-gb03f418
  Makeinfo 6.7

An extract from NEWS follows.


Changes in 3.0.5 (since 3.0.4)

* New interfaces and functionality

** O(1) compilation of `case' and related expressions

Guile now optimizes chains of eq? comparisons to constants, resulting in
O(1) dispatch time, regardless of the length of the chain.  This
optimization is also unlocked in many cases for `match' expressions with
many similar clauses whose first differentiator are constants.

** New (ice-9 copy-tree) module

This module includes the `copy-tree' procedure that was previously
implemented in C and present in the default `(guile)' module.  See
"Copying" in the manual.

** New warning: use-before-definition

This analysis, enabled at `-W1', issues warnings for programs that use
top-level variables before they are defined.

** New warning: non-idempotent-definition

This analysis, enabled at `-W1', issues warnings for programs that whose
use of a variable is ambiguous.  For example, in the program:

  (define saved-add +)
  (define + error)

The intention would seem to be to "save" the value of the base `+'
procedure, then override it locally.  However if this program is ever
loaded twice, then the second time it is loaded, `+' will be taken from
the local binding instead of the import.  Users that want this kind of
behavior should either use lexical bindings instead of top-level
bindings, or otherwise rename important clobbered bindings via modules.

* New deprecations

** `copy-tree' in the default environment, and `scm_copy_tree' from C

Import the `(ice-9 copy-tree)' module instead.

** `unbound-variable-analysis`, `macro-use-before-definition-analysis`

These bindings from `(language tree-il analyze)' are replaced by the
use-before-definition analysis, which powers a number of warnings.  Use
`make-use-before-definition-analysis', but note that these interfaces
are quite intimate parts of the compiler!

* Incompatible changes

** `copy' read-option removed

This read option would include a copy of the source expression in the
source-properties of each subexpression.  This option has always been
off by default and lost most of its use value with the switch to a
compiler in Guile 2.0.
Read more Also: GNU Guile 3.0.5 released

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • PHP version 7.3.26, 7.4.14 and 8.0.1 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog

    RPMs of PHP version 8.0.1 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 31-33 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS). RPMs of PHP version 7.4.14 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-33 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS). RPMs of PHP version 7.3.26 are available in remi repository for Fedora 31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).

  • Learn new skills while working on volunteer projects

    I video chatted with Santiago, who currently lives in Mexico City. Like many others, the Covid-19 pandemic left him without a steady income. He was laid off, after working steadily for 23 years, and thought it was good to take a break. After indulging in a bit of “panic mode” (as he calls it), he saw an opportunity to work in a volunteer project and learn some new skills. Santiago discovered the Digital Volunteer team on a forum for technical volunteers around Covid-19 projects and saw that the skills they needed (Java and JavaScript) matched his profile and the project owner responded quickly. Santiago joined the team in April 2020. The Digital Volunteer project joined the Call for Code in the summer and became TheHeroLoop project. He worked on TheHeroLoop until November when he got a new job. [...] For Santiago it was his first time volunteering on a software project, partially because his not-so-voluntary break. He recommends that everyone should join open communities, because you meet new people with many different views on life. TheHeroLoop project was a good ‘first step’ for him. The commitment of the community, even when people only have a little time, is great.

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Integration – Connect your applications & data with AI-powered automation
  • 3 serverless strategies to look for in 2021

    If you had at least one chance to attend business and technologies conferences recently, you probably saw lots of DevOps strategies, Agilist, and DevSecOps engineers around the digital transformation track. No matter what business you work in, it’s no secret that DevOps is a big trigger to craft new companies.

  • Cockpit 235 — Cockpit Project

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit version 235.

  • Fedora 34 Approved To Enable Systemd-OOMD By Default For All Spins - Phoronix

    The release of Fedora 34 this spring is now cleared to enable systemd-oomd by default for all spins in an effort to enhance the out-of-memory / memory pressure experience on Linux. Systemd OOMD is currently an experimental feature of systemd based on Facebook code adapted for systemd to be used on both desktops and servers. Systemd-OOMD allows monitoring for resource contention and can kill opt-in processes when the memory/SWAP pressure is above a predefined threshold.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6