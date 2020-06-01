While the PinePhone is designed to run free and open source operating systems like Manjaro, Ubuntu Touch, and postmarketOS, the phone does still use some proprietary firmware for components like the modem… but we’re one step closer to being able to replace that firmware with open source alternatives, because developers have managed to get the modem to run Linux kernel 5.10. Also: > Lilbits: Facebook smart glasses, GPD Win 3, and Linux smartphone news

The openSUSE community has published the End of the Year Community Survey results. The results provided some significant information about the project’s tools, its distributions, the demographics of the users as well as how the community is contributing to the project. The highest percentage of users were between the ages of 35 and 49, according to the results. More than half the respondents were from Europe; the Americas made up roughly a quarter of the respondents and Asia 10 percent. Both Oceania and Africa respondents had similar percentages below 2 percent.

Kaidan will receive a grant for end-to-end encryption Kaidan will be supported by NLnet for adding end-to-end encryption support. We will implement the latest version of the encryption protocol OMEMO and extend it by an easy trust management to solve issues other OMEMO-capable chat apps suffer from. [...] As far as we know, there are no other implementations of Stanza Content Encryption and Automatic Trust Management in use at the moment. We will take the first steps and hope that other XMPP developers will follow our lead. XMPP client developers interested in implementing an easy trust management should have a look at ATM’s project site. It contains all relevant links, pseudocode and test cases. Kaidan’s goal is to minimize the effort for establishing free and secure communication, thus lowering the entry barrier to strong encryption mechanisms for the average user. NLnet and a couple of other organizations support us via the NGI Zero PET fund to achieve that. The money is provided by the European Commission. That is a great example (like the previous support by the DBJR (German Federal Youth Council)) of how public money can be used to develop free software.