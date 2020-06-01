Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
App Spotlight: Sound Recorder
With the brunt of the setup automatically handled by PureOS, you can set up the basics from within the app menu.
Over:Board carrier board brings Raspberry Pi 4 to Mini-ITX form factor (Crowdfunding)
While the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC is popular for its small form factor, affordable hardware, and good software support, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 offers more flexibility and allows makers and companies to design their own hardware matching their requirements, while still leveraging the existing software support.
Industrial-grade 3D Vision Camera features Rockchip RK3399 SoC, Intel RealSense Technology
The fanless camera also comes with a thread for tripod mounting. For some reason, the camera is said to be running the older Ubuntu 16.04 OS, and clients can view the video stream/access from Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04. But after asking a representative from Vecow, we were told “Everything can be done through the web browser”. So I suppose most desktop web browsers should work, and since the camera also supports RealSense SDK 2.0, it will be possible to design any custom applications for the target use case. The company also says the camera support edge computing, so that means on-camera AI inference, but since there’s no AI accelerator, that would be done by the Rockchip SoC’s CPU and/or GPU.
Maypole MicroSD card reader comes with ESP32 for WiFi, smart storage (Crowdfunding)
Several years ago, we covered Zsun WiFi card reader a tiny USB card reader with WiFi and a battery that allowed users to access files via USB or WiFi from any device. People managed to hack the device and run OpenWrt on the little MicroSD card reader, but this required either to open the hardware and do some soldering, or use another method that could potentially brick the hardware, so not an ideal solution.
openSUSE Community Publishes End of Year Survey Results
The openSUSE community has published the End of the Year Community Survey results. The results provided some significant information about the project’s tools, its distributions, the demographics of the users as well as how the community is contributing to the project. The highest percentage of users were between the ages of 35 and 49, according to the results. More than half the respondents were from Europe; the Americas made up roughly a quarter of the respondents and Asia 10 percent. Both Oceania and Africa respondents had similar percentages below 2 percent.
Linux phone news roundup (1-06-2020)
While the PinePhone is designed to run free and open source operating systems like Manjaro, Ubuntu Touch, and postmarketOS, the phone does still use some proprietary firmware for components like the modem… but we’re one step closer to being able to replace that firmware with open source alternatives, because developers have managed to get the modem to run Linux kernel 5.10. Also: >Lilbits: Facebook smart glasses, GPD Win 3, and Linux smartphone news
Kaidan will receive a grant for end-to-end encryption
Kaidan will be supported by NLnet for adding end-to-end encryption support. We will implement the latest version of the encryption protocol OMEMO and extend it by an easy trust management to solve issues other OMEMO-capable chat apps suffer from. [...] As far as we know, there are no other implementations of Stanza Content Encryption and Automatic Trust Management in use at the moment. We will take the first steps and hope that other XMPP developers will follow our lead. XMPP client developers interested in implementing an easy trust management should have a look at ATM’s project site. It contains all relevant links, pseudocode and test cases. Kaidan’s goal is to minimize the effort for establishing free and secure communication, thus lowering the entry barrier to strong encryption mechanisms for the average user. NLnet and a couple of other organizations support us via the NGI Zero PET fund to achieve that. The money is provided by the European Commission. That is a great example (like the previous support by the DBJR (German Federal Youth Council)) of how public money can be used to develop free software.
today's howtos
