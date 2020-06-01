Install Xfce 4.16 in MX Linux 19.3 [Testing Only]
With the release of Xfce 4.16, the MX Linux team now working on migrating the Xfce package base from Xfce 4.14 to Xfce 4.16. The Xfce 4.16 packages are now available for testing for MX-19 series users.
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
openSUSE Community Publishes End of Year Survey Results
The openSUSE community has published the End of the Year Community Survey results. The results provided some significant information about the project’s tools, its distributions, the demographics of the users as well as how the community is contributing to the project. The highest percentage of users were between the ages of 35 and 49, according to the results. More than half the respondents were from Europe; the Americas made up roughly a quarter of the respondents and Asia 10 percent. Both Oceania and Africa respondents had similar percentages below 2 percent.
Linux phone news roundup (1-06-2020)
While the PinePhone is designed to run free and open source operating systems like Manjaro, Ubuntu Touch, and postmarketOS, the phone does still use some proprietary firmware for components like the modem… but we’re one step closer to being able to replace that firmware with open source alternatives, because developers have managed to get the modem to run Linux kernel 5.10. Also: >Lilbits: Facebook smart glasses, GPD Win 3, and Linux smartphone news
