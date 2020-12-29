Best Accounting Software for Linux
This article covers some of the best open-source accounting software available for Linux. All applications listed in this article can be installed and run offline in Linux without registering for cloud services or setting up a client and server for self-hosted solutions. These apps are mainly suitable for keeping books for personal finances and small to medium business expenses and transactions.
This article covered some of the best offline accounting applications available for Linux. Nearly all these applications support importing and exporting databases in many file formats, and you can have some inter-compatibility between them. If you are looking for more offline solutions, you can search in the LibreOffice add-on repository, as it may have some extensions built specifically for accounting. You can also try scripts and plugins compatible with Microsoft Excel, as they may be compatible with LibreOffice Calc (a spreadsheet software) with some modifications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 518 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 8 min ago