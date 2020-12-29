Language Selection

What is an open source evangelist?

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 8th of January 2021 08:51:24 AM Filed under
OSS

When people learn that I work as an open source evangelist (focusing on syslog-ng and sudo), they often ask me what it's like to represent such well-known names in the Linux world. My short answer: It's good!

I am part of research and development, so it is never boring. I feel that I make an impact when people implement what they learn from me and when the feedback I collect from users influences the development of the product.

What is an open source evangelist?

When people learn that I work as an open source evangelist (focusing on syslog-ng and sudo), they often ask me what it's like to represent such well-known names in the Linux world. My short answer: It's good! I am part of research and development, so it is never boring. I feel that I make an impact when people implement what they learn from me and when the feedback I collect from users influences the development of the product.

3 Best Free and Multi-Platform FTP Clients Usable on Linux

Oftentimes, when we have to transfer files from one computer to another over the Internet. This is done using the File Transfer Protocol (FTP) that is built upon the client-server architecture in which the client is the one requesting the files and the server is responsible for listening to these requests and allowing the client to perform various operations such as uploading or downloading of files from them. These FTP Clients are therefore excellent tools to have for people who have their own blogs or websites as they can be in full control of uploading various content onto their medium. In addition to this, for people who want to download multiple files simultaneously, FTP Clients come in handy. Read more

Best Accounting Software for Linux

This article covers some of the best open-source accounting software available for Linux. All applications listed in this article can be installed and run offline in Linux without registering for cloud services or setting up a client and server for self-hosted solutions. These apps are mainly suitable for keeping books for personal finances and small to medium business expenses and transactions. This article covered some of the best offline accounting applications available for Linux. Nearly all these applications support importing and exporting databases in many file formats, and you can have some inter-compatibility between them. If you are looking for more offline solutions, you can search in the LibreOffice add-on repository, as it may have some extensions built specifically for accounting. You can also try scripts and plugins compatible with Microsoft Excel, as they may be compatible with LibreOffice Calc (a spreadsheet software) with some modifications. Read more

Install Xfce 4.16 in MX Linux 19.3 [Testing Only]

With the release of Xfce 4.16, the MX Linux team now working on migrating the Xfce package base from Xfce 4.14 to Xfce 4.16. The Xfce 4.16 packages are now available for testing for MX-19 series users. Read more

