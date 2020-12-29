4 Best Non-Ubuntu-Based Distros That Are Beginner Friendly

When we talk about Linux, the first thing that comes to our minds is Ubuntu — probably because the vast majority of people using it also suggest the same to others. The primary reason behind more people using Ubuntu is because of how easy it is to use. The problem with everyone suggesting Ubuntu is that it overshadows many non-Ubuntu-based and Ubuntu-based distros that are comparatively better. This has also led to a myth that using any distro other than Ubuntu is difficult, which is not true. In this article, let’s look at four beginner-friendly Linux distros that are not Ubuntu-based.

Java development on Fedora Linux

Java is a lot. Aside from being an island of Indonesia, it is a large software development ecosystem. Java was released in January 1996. It is approaching its 25th birthday and it’s still a popular platform for enterprise and casual software development. Many things, from banking to Minecraft, are powered by Java development. This article will guide you through all the individual components that make Java and how they interact. This article will also cover how Java is integrated in Fedora Linux and how you can manage different versions. Finally, a small demonstration using the game Shattered Pixel Dungeon is provided.

5 Best Slacks Alternatives on Linux

Slack is one of the most comprehensive team-based messaging tools that holds multiple features to manage teams easily. This application is used for organizing groups, communicating with members, and discussing projects. Slack has cross-platform support to use it on Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, and Android. We have explained the five best Slack alternatives on Linux, including features, pros, and cons. Slack is an amazing tool, but many users want alternatives for improving productivity and team collaboration. It is better to switch on another software by knowing everything about it. You can get complete details of all software discussed above to choose the right one as per the requirements.