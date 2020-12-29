Java development on Fedora Linux
Java is a lot. Aside from being an island of Indonesia, it is a large software development ecosystem. Java was released in January 1996. It is approaching its 25th birthday and it’s still a popular platform for enterprise and casual software development. Many things, from banking to Minecraft, are powered by Java development.
This article will guide you through all the individual components that make Java and how they interact. This article will also cover how Java is integrated in Fedora Linux and how you can manage different versions. Finally, a small demonstration using the game Shattered Pixel Dungeon is provided.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 429 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 8 min ago