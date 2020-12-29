Language Selection

Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Cinnamon released!

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 8th of January 2021 01:46:08 PM Filed under
Linux

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Cinnamon Edition.

Linux Mint 20.1 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

Also: Linux Mint 20.1 Released With Web Apps, IPTV Player, Cinnamon 4.8 Integrated

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

