Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Cinnamon released!
The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Cinnamon Edition.
Linux Mint 20.1 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
Also: Linux Mint 20.1 Released With Web Apps, IPTV Player, Cinnamon 4.8 Integrated
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce
