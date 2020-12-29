How to add or create SUDO user in Linux
SUDO is one of the most important and recommended methods to allow any user to access the system without giving them root access.
If you are still accessing your Linux system with root access, then stop right now and create a new user with SUDO privileges.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 420 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago
18 hours 40 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago