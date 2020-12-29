Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

ECS Liva Q1A is a 2.9 inch mini PC that runs Android or Ubuntu

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 8th of January 2021 04:47:48 PM Filed under
Android
Ubuntu

ECS is expanding its Liva Q line of tiny computers with two new models sporting ARM-based processors. The new ECS Liva Q1A and ECS Liva Q1A Plus both measure just 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.4″ making the little computer small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, much like the Liva Q1D and Q1L models that launched in 2020.

But while the older versions were Windows and Linux-ready PCs powered by Intel Apollo Lake processors, the new models are powered by Rockchip’s ARM processors and they’re designed to run Android 8.1 or Ubuntu 18.04 software.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Cinnamon released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Cinnamon Edition. Linux Mint 20.1 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use. Read more Also: Linux Mint 20.1 Released With Web Apps, IPTV Player, Cinnamon 4.8 Integrated Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

The first fully tested Fedora Firefox package

We hit a big milestone in Firefox deployment on Fedora with firefox-84.0.2 package. It’s the first fully tested Firefox package released to Fedora users. Let’s see what’s so exciting on it. Mozilla has a large testsuite as a part of development and release process. When any new patch hits Firefox repository, it’s built and tested for functional and speed regressions. The testsuite is also a developers nightmare as it contains some old and outdated test environments and it may be difficult to pass patches through it. Read more

Raspberry Pi 4: Hands-On with the Argon One M.2 case

The Argon One M.2 case for the Raspberry Pi 4 caught my eye because it offers creative solutions for a number of different issues in a single package. For example... I have some experience with the Element14 Pi-Desktop case for the Raspberry Pi 3 (and 2), which has many of these same features. So when I saw the Argon One M.2 case, I knew it would be worth a try. The picture at the right shows an exploded view of the Argon One M.2 case. Going from top to bottom... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6