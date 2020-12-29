today's howtos
How To Install Node.js on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Node.js is a Javascript platform for programming that enables users to build network applications very quickly. If you are using Javascript on both the front-end and the back-end, it means your development can be much more consistent and be designed within the same system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Node.js on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How to Create Virtual Machines in KVM Using Virt-Manager
As you get started, ensure that the KVM hypervisor is installed on your system. An acronym for Kernel-based Virtual Machine, KVM is a combination of kernel modules & utilities needed to run virtual machines on a host system. These include QEMU, virt-install, libvirtd daemon, virt-manager and so many more.
How to Create a File in Linux | Tutorial - buildVirtual
When working on the terminal, or command line, there is often a need to know how to create a file in Linux. Whether you need to create a script file, a config file or text file, it is a common activity for a Linux admin.
This article will look at some of the different ways you can create a file in Linux using command line tools and text editors.
Let’s start by looking at some of the native bash tools we can use to create files.
How to Install Apache CouchDB in Ubuntu 20.04
Implemented in Erlang, Apache CouchDB, simply referred to as CouchDB, is an open-source NoSQL database that focuses on data storage in JSON format. CouchDB is a perfect choice for operation teams and businesses looking for a high-performance NoSQL database solution. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, CouchDB uses a schema-free data model, simplifying records management across various computing devices.
This tutorial shows you how to install the latest version of Apache CouchDB on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install Luminance HDR 2.6.1 in Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Mint 20 | UbuntuHandbook
Luminance HDR 2.6.1, free and open-source HDR imaging software, is available to install in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Mint 20.
How to Install and Configure Arch Linux with a Desktop Environment - Linux Stans
Here is my method for installing Arch Linux. This can be a bit fiddly, but is a really great learning curve, especially if you are installing it on physical hardware. There are many methods to do everything, different partitioning tools, and lots of ways to carve up your disks (if you are using a virtual machine; LVM would be beneficial as it provides that dynamic disk allocation that is useful for extending your LUNs as required, etc).
I should also mention at this point, Arch it is a very lightweight bleeding edge operating system, whilst retaining stability. If you have any software that relies on LTS kernels, this may not be the best OS for you; one package of which I have experienced issues in the past, due to LTS requirements and older (stable) kernels, is VMware workstation for Linux. I found I had to use an older kernel to retain interoperability.
How to Secure Email Server Against Hacking with VPN (Debian/Ubuntu)
In this tutorial, I’m going to share with you my tips and tricks to secure email servers against hacking with a self-hosted VPN server. Many spammers are trying to hack into other people’s email servers. If successful, they would use the hacked email server to send large volumes of spam or steal valuable data. Why do we use a self-hosted VPN server? Because it allows you to enable whitelisting, so only trusted users connected to the VPN server can access your mail server.
How to Set Up Private DNS Servers with BIND on CentOS 8
BIND also know as the “Berkeley Internet Name Domain” is one of the most popular Domain Name System (DNS) now a day. It an open-source and provides DNS services on Linux operating systems. Generally, it helps you to resolve a fully qualified domain name into an IP address or IP address to a domain name. It can be used as an authoritative name server and provides several features like load balancing, dynamic update, split DNS, etc.
How to Take Backup with Btrfs Snapshots
BTRFS is an open-source and modern filesystem implemented with advanced features. It works on copy on write (CoW) mechanism.
It is included in the mainline Linux kernel. Notable features of Btrfs are copy-on-write data and metadata, snapshots, Built-in RAID support, online resizing and defragmentation, transparent compression, efficient storage for small files, etc.
Snapshot is a given time copy of Btrfs subvolume. Snapshots are writeable by default. Btrfs allows creating readable snapshots which is helpful to take backup.
How to get Steam on a Chromebook
Chromebooks aren’t designed for gaming. In fact, Google originally targeted students and schools, offering a lightweight, web-based platform powering affordable low-end devices. That has since changed, as a wider variety are now available from cheap machines to premium, high-dollar Chrome OS PCs.
How to install openSUSE on your PC | FOSS Linux
Here's FOSS Linux's detailed guide on installing openSUSE on your PC. We shall go for the Leap variant. The latest release as of writing this post is openSUSE Leap 15.2.
How to use Cloudformation to create an SNS topic on AWS
Simple Notification Service. It can be used by Cloudwatch to send alert emails. First, an SNS topic needs to be created and then an endpoint needs to be subscribed to it.
In this article, we will create an SNS topic using Cloudformation and subscribe to an email endpoint. We will also see how to delete the SNS topic and subscription using the Cloudformation stack itself. It is assumed that you have a basic understanding of SNS and it's working. This article is focused on creating SNS using Cloudformation stack.
Install Eclipse IDE with CDT plugin for C/C++ coding on Linux - PragmaticLinux
Looking for a C/C++ IDE on Linux? I can highly recommend giving Eclipse CDT a try. Eclipse combined with the full-featured CDT plugin, transforms Eclipse into an IDE perfectly geared towards C and C++ software development. In this article I’ll show you how to install the Eclipse IDE with CDT plugin on your Linux system. Furthermore, I’ll teach you how to setup a workspace for C and C++ development, including the creation of a basic Hello World project in C.
Monitoring system resources using SAR on Ubuntu 20.04
know as a "System Activity Report" is a system resource monitoring tool for Linux operating systems. It is very useful for system administrators to collect the system performance report and improve system performance to handle more requests. With SAR, you can monitor CPU usage, Memory utilization, I/O devices consumption, battery performance, Plug and play devices, Disk usage, Processor performance, file system, and more.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use SAR to monitor system performance.
