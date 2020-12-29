Language Selection

AMD and Linux: AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1, Compiler Benchmarks, AMDGPU and More

  • AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 Brings Switchable Graphics Layer, RDNA 2 Tuning - Phoronix

    AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 is out this morning as the first update of the year for the open-source official AMD Vulkan Linux driver and it's an exciting update.

    AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 brings the recently reported on Vulkan layer that makes it very easy to switch between AMDVLK and RADV drivers. With the new driver installed and the Vulkan layer activated, setting the AMD_VULKAN_ICD=RADV environment variable instead will cause RADV to be used.

  • AMD make switching between Vulkan drivers AMDVLK and RADV easier | GamingOnLinux

    On Linux with AMD GPUs you can decide between the RADV and AMDVLK drivers for Vulkan API support, and it appears AMD want to make things a little easier for you.

    It can get a little confusing so here's the real basics: AMDVLK is the "official" external Vulkan driver developed by AMD, whereas RADV is part of Mesa and comes with most distributions by default. Sometimes certain games work better on one, sometimes on the other. Additionally, AMD only directly support Ubuntu and Red Hat, whereas Mesa with RADV focuses on everything they can.

    With the latest AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 release, AMD has made switching between the two a little easier. With this driver installed, you only need to set an environment variable to tell whatever game or application you're using what driver to use with "AMD_VULKAN_ICD" set to either "AMDVLK" or "RADV". The default is AMDVLK of course, if none is set.

  • AMD Ryzen 9 5950X + GCC 11 Compiler Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels - Phoronix

    Following last month's initial benchmarks of the AMD "znver3" support that landed in the GCC 11 compiler was a request by a premium supporter to see the AMD Zen 3 benchmarks at more compiler optimizations. Well, here are those numbers for those wanting to pursue aggressive compiler optimizations on a shiny AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

    As outlined last month, GCC 11 now has the initial "-march=znver3" CPU target support. However, this is basically a copy of the Zen 2 GCC code at this point with the few new Zen 3 instructions flipped on. There isn't yet any optimized scheduler model or other performance enhancements over the existing Znver2 support. So this articles does include both znver2 and znver3 runs for those interested.

  • AMD GPU Driver In Linux 5.12 Gets RX 6000 Series OverDrive, FP16 For More Hardware - Phoronix

    The first of several batches of feature updates to the AMDGPU kernel driver were sent in on Friday for anticipation of the Linux 5.12 kernel merge window that should be opening up in February while the stable Linux 5.12 debut will happen likely by/around May. With this initial pull does come some new features and improvements around the recent AMD graphics processor support additions.

    Likely of most interest to users out of this initial set of AMDGPU driver changes queuing in DRM-Next is the OverDrive overclocking for the Radeon RX 6000 series. This was one of the features not initially present by the AMDGPU Linux driver but is now squared away and ready to go. As with existing OverDrive Linux support, it's exposed via sysfs for command-line based overclocking but could be implemented by those interested as a GUI control utility - just nothing officially from AMD.

  • A Linux Fix Is On The Way For Some GPUs Having AMD Smart Access Memory Issue - Phoronix

    A Linux fix is on the way for a new quirk to address an issue whereby some AMD Radeon graphics cards have an issue with the resizable BAR (AMD Smart Access Memory) handling that could lead to lower performance.

    The quirk is about allowing BAR0 resizing to be done even for PCI Express graphics cards that don't advertise Resizable BAR support for a size large enough to span the entire video memory size but at least larger than the default.

  • How To Install Node.js on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Node.js is a Javascript platform for programming that enables users to build network applications very quickly. If you are using Javascript on both the front-end and the back-end, it means your development can be much more consistent and be designed within the same system. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Node.js on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to Create Virtual Machines in KVM Using Virt-Manager

    As you get started, ensure that the KVM hypervisor is installed on your system. An acronym for Kernel-based Virtual Machine, KVM is a combination of kernel modules & utilities needed to run virtual machines on a host system. These include QEMU, virt-install, libvirtd daemon, virt-manager and so many more.

  • How to Create a File in Linux | Tutorial - buildVirtual

    When working on the terminal, or command line, there is often a need to know how to create a file in Linux. Whether you need to create a script file, a config file or text file, it is a common activity for a Linux admin. This article will look at some of the different ways you can create a file in Linux using command line tools and text editors. Let’s start by looking at some of the native bash tools we can use to create files.

  • How to Install Apache CouchDB in Ubuntu 20.04

    Implemented in Erlang, Apache CouchDB, simply referred to as CouchDB, is an open-source NoSQL database that focuses on data storage in JSON format. CouchDB is a perfect choice for operation teams and businesses looking for a high-performance NoSQL database solution. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, CouchDB uses a schema-free data model, simplifying records management across various computing devices. This tutorial shows you how to install the latest version of Apache CouchDB on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install Luminance HDR 2.6.1 in Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Mint 20 | UbuntuHandbook

    Luminance HDR 2.6.1, free and open-source HDR imaging software, is available to install in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Mint 20.

  • How to Install and Configure Arch Linux with a Desktop Environment - Linux Stans

    Here is my method for installing Arch Linux. This can be a bit fiddly, but is a really great learning curve, especially if you are installing it on physical hardware. There are many methods to do everything, different partitioning tools, and lots of ways to carve up your disks (if you are using a virtual machine; LVM would be beneficial as it provides that dynamic disk allocation that is useful for extending your LUNs as required, etc). I should also mention at this point, Arch it is a very lightweight bleeding edge operating system, whilst retaining stability. If you have any software that relies on LTS kernels, this may not be the best OS for you; one package of which I have experienced issues in the past, due to LTS requirements and older (stable) kernels, is VMware workstation for Linux. I found I had to use an older kernel to retain interoperability.

  • How to Secure Email Server Against Hacking with VPN (Debian/Ubuntu)

    In this tutorial, I’m going to share with you my tips and tricks to secure email servers against hacking with a self-hosted VPN server. Many spammers are trying to hack into other people’s email servers. If successful, they would use the hacked email server to send large volumes of spam or steal valuable data. Why do we use a self-hosted VPN server? Because it allows you to enable whitelisting, so only trusted users connected to the VPN server can access your mail server.

  • How to Set Up Private DNS Servers with BIND on CentOS 8

    BIND also know as the “Berkeley Internet Name Domain” is one of the most popular Domain Name System (DNS) now a day. It an open-source and provides DNS services on Linux operating systems. Generally, it helps you to resolve a fully qualified domain name into an IP address or IP address to a domain name. It can be used as an authoritative name server and provides several features like load balancing, dynamic update, split DNS, etc.

  • How to Take Backup with Btrfs Snapshots

    BTRFS is an open-source and modern filesystem implemented with advanced features. It works on copy on write (CoW) mechanism. It is included in the mainline Linux kernel. Notable features of Btrfs are copy-on-write data and metadata, snapshots, Built-in RAID support, online resizing and defragmentation, transparent compression, efficient storage for small files, etc. Snapshot is a given time copy of Btrfs subvolume. Snapshots are writeable by default. Btrfs allows creating readable snapshots which is helpful to take backup.

  • How to get Steam on a Chromebook

    Chromebooks aren’t designed for gaming. In fact, Google originally targeted students and schools, offering a lightweight, web-based platform powering affordable low-end devices. That has since changed, as a wider variety are now available from cheap machines to premium, high-dollar Chrome OS PCs.

  • How to install openSUSE on your PC | FOSS Linux

    Here's FOSS Linux's detailed guide on installing openSUSE on your PC. We shall go for the Leap variant. The latest release as of writing this post is openSUSE Leap 15.2.

  • How to use Cloudformation to create an SNS topic on AWS

    Simple Notification Service. It can be used by Cloudwatch to send alert emails. First, an SNS topic needs to be created and then an endpoint needs to be subscribed to it. In this article, we will create an SNS topic using Cloudformation and subscribe to an email endpoint. We will also see how to delete the SNS topic and subscription using the Cloudformation stack itself. It is assumed that you have a basic understanding of SNS and it's working. This article is focused on creating SNS using Cloudformation stack.

  • Install Eclipse IDE with CDT plugin for C/C++ coding on Linux - PragmaticLinux

    Looking for a C/C++ IDE on Linux? I can highly recommend giving Eclipse CDT a try. Eclipse combined with the full-featured CDT plugin, transforms Eclipse into an IDE perfectly geared towards C and C++ software development. In this article I’ll show you how to install the Eclipse IDE with CDT plugin on your Linux system. Furthermore, I’ll teach you how to setup a workspace for C and C++ development, including the creation of a basic Hello World project in C.

  • Monitoring system resources using SAR on Ubuntu 20.04

    know as a "System Activity Report" is a system resource monitoring tool for Linux operating systems. It is very useful for system administrators to collect the system performance report and improve system performance to handle more requests. With SAR, you can monitor CPU usage, Memory utilization, I/O devices consumption, battery performance, Plug and play devices, Disk usage, Processor performance, file system, and more. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use SAR to monitor system performance.

Programming Leftovers

  • Code your own Pipe Mania puzzler | Wireframe #46
  • The International Obfuscated C Code Contest: A 27th IOCCC Winner

    We perform arbitrary computation with printf treating memory as a binary array—one bit per pair of bytes: - The zero bit is represented by the sequence 00 00 - The one-bit is represented by the sequence xx 00 where xx is any non-zero byte.

  • Compiling on ARM board is like watching grass grow

    Right now, the 5.10.4 kernel is compiling on my Rock64 board. I want to compile a 5.10.x kernel for the rpi4, and have followed instructions here: https://www.raspberrypi.org/documentation/linux/kernel/building.md Not cross-compiling though, doing it on the Rock64 board. The Rock64 has EasyOS 1.0.4 Pyro, 64-bit. This is a nice board. I migrated to this in 2019, after trying to compile SeaMonkey on my rpi3 model-B, and all it did was hang after about 20 hours.

  • Intel Releases High Performance Computing Reference Stack 2.0

    Intel has released their High Performance Computing Reference Stack 2.0 as the latest Docker image optimized for HPC/AI workloads. Intel's High Performance Computing Reference Stack (HPCRS) 2.0 is built atop a CentOS base (yes, not their own high performance Clear Linux) and bundles PyTorch, various Intel oneAPI components, and more. HPCRS also incudes some proprietary components like the Intel Math Kernel Library.

Proprietary Software and Security

  • Boeing Will Pay $2.5 Billion to Settle Charge Over Plane

    Prosecutors said Boeing employees concealed important information about the plane from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), then covered up their actions.

    "The misleading statements, half-truths and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government's ability to ensure the safety of the flying public," said Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. attorney in Dallas.

  • Boeing criminally charged for lying about 737 Max crashes, fined $2.5 billion

    Boeing has been criminally charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States by the Department of Justice and will have to pay a $2.5 billion fine for lying to the Federal Aviation Administration before and after the fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019.

    The Justice Department announced the charges and fine, which were part of a deferred prosecution agreement, on Thursday. The $2.5 billion fine includes a $243.6 million “criminal monetary penalty,” $1.77 billion that will be paid out to airlines that were customers of the plane, and $500 million that will go to a fund to help families and relatives of the people who died in the two crashes.

  • DOJ charges Boeing with criminal conspiracy, fines it $2.5B

    The charge of “conspiracy to defraud the United States” specifically stemmed from allegations that employees concealed details from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulators in its investigation of two crashes between October 2018 and March 2019 that killed 346 people.

  • All Aboard the Pequod!

    Like countless others, I frittered away the better part of Jan. 6 doomscrolling and watching television coverage of the horrifying events unfolding in our nation’s capital, where a mob of President Trump supporters and QAnon conspiracy theorists was incited to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. For those trying to draw meaning from the experience, might I suggest consulting the literary classic Moby Dick, which simultaneously holds clues about QAnon’s origins and offers an apt allegory about a modern-day Captain Ahab and his ill-fated obsessions.

  • Sealed U.S. Court Records Exposed in SolarWinds Breach

    The ongoing breach affecting thousands of organizations that relied on backdoored products by network software firm SolarWinds may have jeopardized the privacy of countless sealed court documents on file with the U.S. federal court system, according to a memo released Wednesday by the Administrative Office (AO) of the U.S. Courts.

Games: Godot Engine, Homura, WHAT THE GOLF?

  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.2.4 beta 5

    While development keeps going at full speed towards Godot 4.0 (see recent devblogs on glTF 2.0 scene exporter, Complex Text Layout, Web export improvements, and a physics work package), a lot of work is also being done on the 3.2 branch for the upcoming Godot 3.2.4. This new beta 5 comes with 4 weeks' worth of bugfixes and enhancements over the previous dev snapshots, as well as some nice new features. In particular, this build adds WebXR support for VR games! It also adds a much-requested minimap to GraphEdit, and thus to the VisualScript and Visual Shader editors. Moreover, there have been many fixes to features introduced in previous betas, so make sure to test this build and ensure that everything works as you'd want it.

  • Malmyr is a thoroughly charming city-building logistics puzzler out now

    Blending together city-building, resource gathering and logistics into a fine puzzle game Malmyr is worth taking a good look at with a wonderful relaxing atmosphere. Note: key provided to our Steam Curator. Like a lot of smaller releases, it's almost criminally overlooked. It released back in December 2020 with full Linux support, and it works very nicely. Don't let the charming intro and visuals fool you though, it's a challenging game once you get going like any good logistics puzzler. While you are building up a city, it's not a city-builder, don't be fooled by that either. Malmyr is about careful resource distribution to overcome all the challenges.

  • Homura: A WINE-based Game Launcher for BSD - It's FOSS

    Homura is a tool that allows you to play Windows games on FreeBSD. It was inspired by Lutris. It allows you to install and manage several Windows game and game store launchers. It mainly uses Wine, but also comes with a number of fixes and workarounds to get the games working. Homura’s creator, Alexander Vereeken, said that he created the application because “when I started using FreeBSD, there was no useful utility to set up games or launcher in wine, so I created one myself.” At the time, Wine was the only option. The Linux version of Steam did not exist.

  • How to capture and stream your gaming session on Linux – Linux Hint

    In the past, playing games was only considered a hobby, but with time the gaming industry saw a huge growth in terms of technology and the number of players. The gaming audience has increased by multiple folds due to the remarkable prevalence of online gaming. And now gaming has become a mainstream sport, aka e-sports. Like other sports, e-sports broadcasting is becoming popular. The viewership of e-sports has expanded in the last several years due to the overwhelming engagement of gaming fans. Mainstream media has started showing interest in gaming because of its whopping audience. Amazon’s famous platform, Twitch, is one of the renowned streaming platforms. Besides Twitch, other platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Streamlabs, and Discord are also being used by gamers to stream games. You can even publish your recorded games on Youtube. As we all know that Windows and gaming consoles are well-liked and accepted gaming platforms, but Linux is now slowly picking up the pace and becoming the third popular gaming platform, thanks to the support of Steam and many modern hardware manufacturers for Linux. There is a huge library of games on Linux, some have native support, and some work using third party plugins. This guide will focus on how to record games and stream on Linux.

  • Epic Games has acquired RAD Game Tools so they now own Bink video and more | GamingOnLinux

    Epic Games latest acquisition is RAD Game Tools, one a great many game developers will be familiar with. As confirmed on the official Epic Games news post, the plan is to integrate RAD tooling into Unreal Engine.

  • Proton Experimental gets Microsoft Flight Simulator VR working on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    A fresh update to Proton Experimental has gone live, the special version of the Proton compatibility layer where all the latest features appear first. Seems like quite a big one, especially if you have a VR kit. Need more info on what Steam Play and Proton are? It's a compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows games on Linux. See our dedicated page for more. In the update released January 7, Proton Experimental gained support for the new OpenXR virtual reality API which now means that Microsoft Flight Simulator can work in VR mode with compatible headsets and they specifically mention "AMD hardware.

  • WHAT THE GOLF? is a good question and a highly amusing game | GamingOnLinux

    WHAT THE GOLF? A game created by Triband who clearly have no idea what Golf actually is and as it turns out, they created a game that's pretty amazing. Note: copy personally purchased. Funded originally on the Fig platform back in 2018, it later turned into a timed Epic Games Store exclusive in late 2019 and eventually a Steam release happened in October 2020. Linux support came just a bit later but now I've had plenty of time with it to give it some thoughts. So what is it, if not Golf? Well, that answer is somewhat complicated. It's hilarious though, thoroughly entertaining but deciding on what type of game it is has proven difficult. It's something along the lines of a physics comedy title that has a basic inspiration from the idea of Golf - to hit something across somewhere. Look, describing it is hard okay. It's completely stupid but oh so brilliant.

