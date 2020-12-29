Security Leftovers
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr and libxstream-java), Fedora (awstats and dia), Mageia (c-ares, dash, and dovecot), openSUSE (dovecot23, gimp, kitty, and python-notebook), Oracle (kernel), SUSE (python-paramiko and tomcat), and Ubuntu (edk2, firefox, ghostscript, and openjpeg2).
What Is SSH and What Does It Stand For?
OpenSSH is a widely-used open-source implementation of SSH. The original free version of SSH was developed by Tatu Ylönen. Later versions of Ylönen's work were proprietary, meaning they cost money to license and use, and you couldn't make unauthorized changes to the protocol.
Thus, a team of developers forked the original free version of SSH and named it OpenSSH, which is now developed as part of OpenBSD (an open-source operating system). All major operating systems, such as Windows, macOS, and the numerous Linux distributions, support OpenSSH.
OpenSSL, LibreSSL, LibreTLS and all the terminological irony – Michał Górny
While we’re discussing the fate of LibreSSL, it’s worth noting how confusing the names of these packages became. I’d like to take this opportunity to provide a short note on what’s what.
First of all, SSL and its successor TLS are protocols used to implement network connection security. For historical reasons, many libraries carry ‘SSL’ in their name (OpenSSL, LibreSSL, PolarSSL) but nowadays they all support TLS.
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 164 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 164. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ] * Truncate jsondiff differences at 512 bytes lest they consume the entire page. * Wrap our external call to cmp(1) with a profile (to match the internal profiling). * Add a note regarding the specific ordering of the new all_tools_are_listed test. [ Dimitrios Apostolou ] * Performance improvements: - Improve speed of has_same_content by spawning cmp(1) less frequently. - Log whenever the external cmp(1) command is spawn.ed - Avoid invoking external diff for identical, short outputs. * Rework handling of temporary files: - Clean up temporary directories as we go along, instead of at the end. - Delete FIFO files when the FIFO feeder's context manager exits. [ Mattia Rizzolo ] * Fix a number of potential crashes in --list-debian-substvars, including explicitly listing lipo and otool as external tools. - Remove redundant code and let object destructors clean up after themselves. [ Conrad Ratschan ] * Add a comparator for Flattened Image Trees (FIT) files, a boot image format used by U-Boot.
Linux Candy: WallpaperDownloader – download, change, manage wallpapers
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series. Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative. There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two. WallpaperDownloader is open source software that allows users to download wallpapers from different remote locations automatically. The application runs in the background. WallpaperDownloader is written in Java.
today's howtos
Red Hat Acquires StackRox
Why I like the FED text editor
When I’m not at work on my Linux desktop, you can usually find me writing code for a legacy 16-bit system. FreeDOS is an open source DOS-compatible operating system that you can use to play classic DOS games, run legacy business software, or develop embedded systems. Any program that works on MS-DOS should also run on FreeDOS. I grew up with DOS. My family’s first personal computer was an Apple II clone, but we eventually upgraded to an IBM PC running DOS. I was a DOS user for over ten years, from the early 1980s until 1993, when I discovered Linux. [...] FED is also a folding text editor, which means that it can collapse or expand portions of my code so that I can see more of my file. Tap Ctrl-F on a function name and FED will collapse the entire function. Folding works on other code, as well. I also use folding to hide for and while loops or other flow controls like if and switch blocks.
