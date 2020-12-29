Red Hat Acquires StackRox
How Red Hat is extending Kubernetes-native security across the open hybrid cloud with StackRox
When we began contributing to the Kubernetes project at its inception in 2014, we believed the technology would be the future of cloud-native IT. But at that time, I don't think we realized just how impactful Kubernetes would be. Fast forward six years, and we have seen broad Kubernetes adoption and Red Hat OpenShift has become the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes solution. Today, we're excited to announce the next step in our journey with Kubernetes through the acquisition of StackRox. I'd like to share some of my thoughts on the exciting opportunities Red Hat can explore after the acquisition closes.
By bringing StackRox’s powerful Kubernetes-native security capabilities to OpenShift, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver a holistic open hybrid cloud platform. We want to enable users to build, deploy and more securely run applications across every IT footprint.
With its Kubernetes-native architecture, StackRox is a natural fit for Red Hat. StackRox’s complementary capabilities will strengthen the layered approach to container and Kubernetes security we have been driving with our partners through OpenShift. The world’s largest banks, airlines, auto manufacturers, logistics companies and even government agencies, entrust their mission critical applications to Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platform.
FAQ: Red Hat to acquire StackRox
StackRox offers the industry’s first Kubernetes-native security platform which protects cloud-native apps across the full lifecycle — build, deploy, and runtime. By using a Kubernetes-native architecture, organizations can more easily control and enforce policies, using the same declarative approach as Kubernetes to scale their applications while still maintaining their necessary security posture.
The StackRox software provides visibility across all Kubernetes clusters, by directly deploying lightweight components for enforcement and deep data collection into the Kubernetes cluster infrastructure, reducing the time and effort needed to implement security, and streamlining security analysis, investigation and remediation. StackRox also helps customers "shift left" to secure containerized applications earlier in the development lifecycle and enable DevSecOps.
Red Hat Plans to Acquire & Open Source StackRox’s Container Security Technology
In a recent press release by Red Hat, it has announced that it will be acquiring StackRox, which specializes in container and Kubernetes security.
The acquisition is expected to complete by the first quarter of 2021 but no amount has been mentioned for the deal. It is a good move for Red Hat while being under the leadership of CEO Arvind Krishna after IBM acquired it for $34 billion.
Of course, with the specialization and work of StackRox, Red Hat aims to improve and extend their quality of offering with OpenShift (a hybrid cloud platform to build and deploy Kubernetes powered services).
Red Hat Acquires Kubernetes-Native Security Startup StackRox
With StackRox, Red Hat will focus on transforming how cloud-native workloads are secured by expanding and refining Kubernetes’ native controls, as well as shifting security left into the container build and CI/CD phase, to provide a solution for enhanced security up and down the entire IT stack and throughout the lifecycle.
