KSystemStats, The New Backend for System Monitoring
About two years ago, a project was started to create an alternative to ksysguardd, the process that does the actual statistics collection for KSysGuard. Initially, this was intended to power a new set of system monitor applets for Plasma, but while we were working on it we concluded that it would also be a good idea to build a new system monitor application on top of this. The result of that is Plasma System Monitor, which had a preview release at the start of November.
[...]
Now, the first question anyone is going to ask when someone says they will replace some working piece of code is "Why?". Why replace working code with something untested and new? To answer that, let me first exaplain how the old ksysguardd worked.
ksysguardd is a binary that gets launched when KSysGuard (or another application that wants system data) gets launched. It implements the actual data collection side of KSysGuard, using a custom protocol over standard input to communicate with the application. It has different code paths for different operating systems, which each operating system "backend" exposing a number of sensors that read system data.
