Android Leftovers
-
ECS LIVA Q1A Arm mini PC runs Linux or Android on Rockchip RK3288 or RK3399 SoC
-
7 apps you should not download on your Android phone to avoid money-stealing scams
-
Top 9 Best Resume Builder Android Apps – 2021
-
10 new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers from the last two weeks including discovery+, Mind Leak, and OnePlus Health (12/26/20 - 1/9/21)
-
Best eBook Reader apps for Android in 2021
-
Google Maps for Android lets users select an app language
-
Google Phone Android App Could Soon Auto-Record Calls From Unknown Numbers
-
These 4 Android And iOS Apps Won CES 2021 Innovation Awards
-
Android 12 wish list: Features we would love to see [Video]
-
5 Ways To Make Android TV Run Faster Without Lags
-
Motorola One 5G Ace lands without Android One, but with 5,000mAh battery
-
Asus says the 2018 ROG Phone will stay on 2018's Android Pie
-
LG Android 10 (LG UX 9.0) update tracker: Devices received stable OS
-
vivo reveals Funtouch OS 11 (Android 11) update schedule for India
-
Asus ROG Phone 3 Android 11 beta program might start soon
-
The best Android phones available at Boost Mobile (January 2021)
-
A guide to Android's Messages for web keyboard shortcuts
-
Want to change your Google Pay UPI PIN? Steps for Android and iPhone
-
Android Circuit: Samsung’s Surprising Launch, Qualcomm’s New SnapDragon, Android’s Security Challenge
-
How to play GTA 5 on Android mobile using Steam Link in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners
-
Teclast M40 Android Tablet review – Far superior vs the Dragon Touch Max10 & other cheap Amazon tablets
-
Chuwi HiPad Plus coming as the Android’s iPad Pro
-
From an upstart to one of the most popular Android flagships: The journey of Samsung Galaxy S series
-
7 Best Ubuntu live USB creators to Download & Use
Live Environment is not just limited to Ubuntu only, most of the Linux operating system comes with Live support. This means we can use them and perform all computing tasks, however without actually installing that particular Linux operating system. For example Ubuntu Live, Kali Linux, Pop OS, Linux Mint, Fedora, etc. all of them come with two options one is to use them as a LIVE OS, and if you like then use the installation one as well… H0wever, few distributions offer there Live Linux as a separate ISO file besides the standard such as Kali, where Ubuntu’s standard version whether it is Ubuntu 20.04/20.10/18.10 or others all of them come with a “Try Ubuntu” option which is basically to try Ubuntu as Live CD or USB. What is a Live USB? A Live USB is a USB drive containing OS files to give full access to the operating system that further can be booted with or without any internal hard drive in the computer system. It allows us to perform all the functions that an installed OS lets us such as installing programs, accessing all system hardware, writing storage devices, and more. Most of the Linux OS can be run and used from a USB flash drive including modern Windows 10. Know more about it on Wikipedia. In this article, we will let you know the few tools that can help us to create a bootable Live Ubuntu USB drive.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.6, 5.4.88, 4.19.166, 4.14.214, 4.9.250 , and 4.4.250
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.6 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.88 Linux 4.19.166 Linux 4.14.214 Linux 4.9.250 Linux 4.4.250
7 Essential Tools to Search the Filesystem
One of the key benefits of this type of software is that it allows the user to locate data stored on their hard disk almost instantaneously. They are designed to be fast. They are not integrated with a different application, such as a file manager. We have included command-line tools. And if you prefer using the command-line, don’t forget the venerable find and locate utilities that are found in all popular distributions. While find is a very useful utility, it can be slow searching. Locate searches for files very quickly using a database file. Here’s our recommendations. They are all published under an open source license.
Purism and Linux 5.8
Following up on our report for Linux 5.7 this summarizes the progress on mainline support for the Librem 5 phone and its development kit during the 5.8 development cycle. That was already a few months ago. We missed publishing this earlier and the recent development cycle summaries will follow shortly. Runtime power management in the USB stack is quite mature and well supported. We added one piece for the Designware DWC3 hardware IP that has been missing: support for runtime power management when devices are connected and disconnected on an external bus...
