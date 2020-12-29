Programming Leftovers
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: #32: Portable Continuous Integration using r-ci
Welcome to the 32th post in the rarely raucous R recommendations series, or R4 for short. This post covert continuous integration, a topic near and dear to many of us who have to recognise its added value.
The popular and widely-used service at Travis is undergoing changes driven by a hard-to-argue with need for monetization. A fate that, if we’re honest, lies ahead for most “free” services so who know, maybe one day we have to turn away from other currently ubiquitous service. Because one never knows, it can pay off to not get to tied to any one service. Which brings us to today’s post and my r-ci service which allows me to run CI at Travis, at GitHub, at Azure, and on local Docker containers as the video demonstrates. It will likely also work at GitLab and other services, I simply haven’t tried any others.
-
WHAT stopped in 1996? Software innovation, or priorities?
J. Edwards complains that it’s as if software progress hit a wall, and progress abruptly stopped in 1996. Back then, programmers were working on foundational programming languages, operating systems and other software technologies. Today, instead, the same space seems filled by just “useful incremental improvements on top of the foundational technologies that came before…” Nothing fundamentally new, just “clever repackaging and re-engineering prior inventions”.
-
Mary Poppendieck on Why You Should Just Burn Your Backlog – The New Stack
“People have become way too comfortable with backlogs. It’s just a bad, bad concept.”
Co-author of the “Lean Software Development,” Mary Poppendieck warned attendees of Agile Tour London in an end of day lean coffee that backlogs are a sign of an inefficient team. But that’s OK. She says that since the output is almost always measured consistently by almost every organization, and that output is reasonably consistent over releases, that’s your only metric that matters.
Without a backlog, teams and even organizations stay focused on the opportunities they want to pursue right now — or within the next six weeks.
With this rate-based system, Mary says you can focus on managing throughput, workflow and immediate value, not efficiency.
-
Extract substring from the string in PHP using substr() – Linux Hint
substr() function is used to cut any part from a string in PHP. It is a built-in function of PHP that returns the portion of a string based on the starting position and the length value. The original value of the string remains unchanged after applying this function to that value. How the substr() function can be used in PHP script to cut the portion of a string is shown in this tutorial.
-
Generate QR code using PHP – Linux Hint
The full meaning of the QR code is the Quick Response Code. It is a matrix barcode and machine-readable code, which is used to read a small amount of data by scanning QR image with the mobile phone or QR scanner. Many open-source PHP libraries exist to generate QR code using PHP script. The coder can download any better free QR Code generator PHP library from souceforge.net. phpqrcode library is used in this tutorial to generate the QR code. How phpqrcode library can be used to generate QR code using PHP script is shown in this tutorial.
[...]
Many features exist in the phpqrcode library for QR code generation. The uses of the png() function of the QRcode class are explained in this tutorial by using various examples. The ways of creating a QR image directly, saving the QR image into a file, and creating the QR image with the custom size are shown in this tutorial to help the PHP coder to create QR code easily using PHP script.
-
10 ways to advance your JavaScript journey in 2021
JavaScript is undeniably a super-popular language. It is consistently among the top 10 most used and sought skills, especially since more than 90% of websites use it in some capacity. The Node.js package manager NPM has more than 800,000 package offerings, further affirming JavaScript's popularity. Given this, I suspect many readers have some experience with this technology. Whether you're new to JavaScript or a seasoned user, Opensource.com has something relevant to you.
-
MariaDB releases connector for Reactive Java developers
As an emerging standard in the Java world, Reactive Relational Database Connectivity is designed to help applications benefit from reactive programming by using a stream-oriented approach to interact with relational databases.
MariaDB, the company behind the database, said that unlike its JDBC predecessor, R2DBC allows developers to use declarative programming techniques to create "more powerful, efficient and scalable JVM solutions".
In a pre-canned statement, Mark Paluch, spec lead of the R2DBC specification, said: "Reactive, or non-blocking behaviour through the use of asynchronous data streams can be extremely useful for improved efficiency of resource usage and for increased throughput."
MariaDB has also launched a Developer Hub that contains "how-to resources and code samples."
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 372
-
Process and Highlight JSON with jq
Once you know enough command-line basics, it’s time to actually learn some useful stuff that you can apply in your daily work! Since JSON is super ubiquitous, I’d like to teach you some useful command-line JSON processing voodoo first.
The jq tool is usually not installed by default. If you don’t have it, please install it for your operating system. If you’re on MacOS, you might want to look into Homebrew.
-
A hard simple thing
Bugs that originate in reliable subsystems are hard to spot because we don’t expect them to fail. A filesystem path usually just works. This has bit me a few times before. While renovating my backup script I found that I provide quite a few status and debug messages that basically call .gist on an IO::Path instance. Since one might want to use a hypothetical path, Raku can’t complain on non-existing paths until they are used. Further, it can be quite useful to know that a path is a symlink. Bash and friends help here with colour coding. Since I have plenty of say-calls, it would be nice to change them all in one go.
-
SanDiego.pm Meeting, Tuesday, January 12th, 2021
This is your friendly reminder that the SanDiego.pm quarterly meeting will be this Tuesday, January 12th, starting at 7 PM PST. As has been the case for the last several meetings, we'll be meeting again on Zoom (details below).
Topics for the meeting include Perl (of course), COVID-19, CentOS, and anything else that people would like to talk about.
-
Perl weekly challenge 94
The two challenges this week were a nice introduction to the new year.
-
CY's Take on PWC#094
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 371 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Updates
Devices/Embedded Boards From the UK
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
2 hours 55 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
16 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago