Like nearly everyone, 2020 was a bit rough on me, with many unexpected changes. That meant I missed every single event this year, even though all of them were virtual. As things settled down a bit over the holidays, I started looking around to find out what I missed. In case you're in the same position, I'll walk you through the virtual events that you should have seen in 2020. The good news is, since they were all virtual, you can still watch them.

Finally, kitty is designed from the ground up to support all modern terminal features, such as unicode, true color, bold/italic fonts, text formatting, etc. It even extends existing text formatting escape codes, to add support for features not available elsewhere, such as colored and styled (curly) underlines. One of the design goals of kitty is to be easily extensible so that new features can be added in the future with relatively little effort.

The code in kitty is designed to be simple, modular and hackable. It is written in a mix of C (for performance sensitive parts) and Python (for easy hackability of the UI). It does not depend on any large and complex UI toolkit, using only OpenGL for rendering everything.

kitty is designed for power keyboard users. To that end all its controls work with the keyboard (although it fully supports mouse interactions as well). Its configuration is a simple, human editable, single file for easy reproducibility (I like to store configuration in source control).

30 seconds of Internet due diligence later, and the name was settled. “Hushboard” it is. Who says naming things is hard? Stuart does. All the time. That’s why he relies on me for these parts of the project lifecycle. That, and packaging. We were getting close to sharing the creation with the world. We decided, with no surprise to anyone, to make a snap!

Struggling to keep your personal productivity workflow with Jira? You don't have to worry about that with this amazing open-source tool that allows you to edit your Jira worklog. But first let us talk about Jira. Jira is a software package by Atlassian Corp. built for software development management. It helps project managers to plan, track, release, report, customize their workflow and manage third-party continuous integration and deployment tools. The system is packed with dozens of tools and features that work with a wide-range of software development agencies and software houses. It offers a cloud version and self-managed cloud version as well.

Alibaba developers released an updated version of their "blazing fast" lightweight deep learning framework MNN, or the Mobile Neural Network. This deep learning framework that has been "battle-tested by business-critical use cases in Alibaba" continues working to exploit every bit of possible performance.

This is your friendly reminder that the SanDiego.pm quarterly meeting will be this Tuesday, January 12th, starting at 7 PM PST. As has been the case for the last several meetings, we'll be meeting again on Zoom (details below). Topics for the meeting include Perl (of course), COVID-19, CentOS, and anything else that people would like to talk about.

Bugs that originate in reliable subsystems are hard to spot because we don’t expect them to fail. A filesystem path usually just works. This has bit me a few times before. While renovating my backup script I found that I provide quite a few status and debug messages that basically call .gist on an IO::Path instance. Since one might want to use a hypothetical path, Raku can’t complain on non-existing paths until they are used. Further, it can be quite useful to know that a path is a symlink. Bash and friends help here with colour coding. Since I have plenty of say-calls, it would be nice to change them all in one go.

Once you know enough command-line basics, it’s time to actually learn some useful stuff that you can apply in your daily work! Since JSON is super ubiquitous, I’d like to teach you some useful command-line JSON processing voodoo first. The jq tool is usually not installed by default. If you don’t have it, please install it for your operating system. If you’re on MacOS, you might want to look into Homebrew.

As an emerging standard in the Java world, Reactive Relational Database Connectivity is designed to help applications benefit from reactive programming by using a stream-oriented approach to interact with relational databases. MariaDB, the company behind the database, said that unlike its JDBC predecessor, R2DBC allows developers to use declarative programming techniques to create "more powerful, efficient and scalable JVM solutions". In a pre-canned statement, Mark Paluch, spec lead of the R2DBC specification, said: "Reactive, or non-blocking behaviour through the use of asynchronous data streams can be extremely useful for improved efficiency of resource usage and for increased throughput." MariaDB has also launched a Developer Hub that contains "how-to resources and code samples."

JavaScript is undeniably a super-popular language. It is consistently among the top 10 most used and sought skills, especially since more than 90% of websites use it in some capacity. The Node.js package manager NPM has more than 800,000 package offerings, further affirming JavaScript's popularity. Given this, I suspect many readers have some experience with this technology. Whether you're new to JavaScript or a seasoned user, Opensource.com has something relevant to you.

The full meaning of the QR code is the Quick Response Code. It is a matrix barcode and machine-readable code, which is used to read a small amount of data by scanning QR image with the mobile phone or QR scanner. Many open-source PHP libraries exist to generate QR code using PHP script. The coder can download any better free QR Code generator PHP library from souceforge.net. phpqrcode library is used in this tutorial to generate the QR code. How phpqrcode library can be used to generate QR code using PHP script is shown in this tutorial. [...] Many features exist in the phpqrcode library for QR code generation. The uses of the png() function of the QRcode class are explained in this tutorial by using various examples. The ways of creating a QR image directly, saving the QR image into a file, and creating the QR image with the custom size are shown in this tutorial to help the PHP coder to create QR code easily using PHP script.

substr() function is used to cut any part from a string in PHP. It is a built-in function of PHP that returns the portion of a string based on the starting position and the length value. The original value of the string remains unchanged after applying this function to that value. How the substr() function can be used in PHP script to cut the portion of a string is shown in this tutorial.

“People have become way too comfortable with backlogs. It’s just a bad, bad concept.” Co-author of the “Lean Software Development,” Mary Poppendieck warned attendees of Agile Tour London in an end of day lean coffee that backlogs are a sign of an inefficient team. But that’s OK. She says that since the output is almost always measured consistently by almost every organization, and that output is reasonably consistent over releases, that’s your only metric that matters. Without a backlog, teams and even organizations stay focused on the opportunities they want to pursue right now — or within the next six weeks. With this rate-based system, Mary says you can focus on managing throughput, workflow and immediate value, not efficiency.

J. Edwards complains that it’s as if software progress hit a wall, and progress abruptly stopped in 1996. Back then, programmers were working on foundational programming languages, operating systems and other software technologies. Today, instead, the same space seems filled by just “useful incremental improvements on top of the foundational technologies that came before…” Nothing fundamentally new, just “clever repackaging and re-engineering prior inventions”.

Welcome to the 32th post in the rarely raucous R recommendations series, or R4 for short. This post covert continuous integration, a topic near and dear to many of us who have to recognise its added value. The popular and widely-used service at Travis is undergoing changes driven by a hard-to-argue with need for monetization. A fate that, if we’re honest, lies ahead for most “free” services so who know, maybe one day we have to turn away from other currently ubiquitous service. Because one never knows, it can pay off to not get to tied to any one service. Which brings us to today’s post and my r-ci service which allows me to run CI at Travis, at GitHub, at Azure, and on local Docker containers as the video demonstrates. It will likely also work at GitLab and other services, I simply haven’t tried any others.

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Updates Tumbleweed Rolls Into The New Year - openSUSE News The holidays might be over and the new year is here, but users of openSUSE Tumbleweed didn’t see any difference in the amount of snapshots released over the holiday season. Tumbleweed snapshots have been rolling out daily before toasting to new beginnings last week. Providing a fresh point of view for the new year, snapshot 20210106 brought an update to the 3D graphics package Mesa with version 20.3.2. The update brings in several new features upgrading from the 20.2.4 version with new Radeon Vulkan drivers and web rendering with EGL_KHR_swap_buffers_with_damage on X11. Two Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures exploits were fixed in an update of nodejs14 with version 14.15.4; CVE-2020-8265, which could corrupt memory leading to a Denial of Service exploit, and CVE-2020-8287, which had an HTTP Request Smuggling weakness, were both fixed. Xen had a patch update and removed some code. Other packages to update in the snapshot were busybox 1.32.1, libstorage-ng 4.3.78 and a few others. Snapshot 20210105 updated a single package with the update of terminus-bitmap-fonts 4.49.1. The newer version added Open Type Bitmap support and altered ascii to be more useful with a back quote.

