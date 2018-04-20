Development Release: AntiX 'Bullseye' Alpha 1 - Noice
This is it, the first round of development releases based on the upcoming Debian 11 'Bullseye' has started now that is nearing the freeze, or has it already? Not sure, as everyone knows I am more partial to the non-systemd side of things. AntiX, just like Devuan, fits right in there. Both provide good alternative ways to install and arrive at a Debian system. Debian is nonetheless still an important distribution, even though I wished they had made different choices, but both are standing on the shoulders of this giant.
AntiX is providing media with the traditional init system and also offered a Runit version of 19.2. It seemed identical to the main edition in all other aspects and passed with flying colours here. The only reason I'm not running it at the moment is that my main workhorse is so insanely powerful, for my needs, that I rather opted for a full DE and, already having something else installed, have been too lazy to wipe it and start again.
Debian 11 is due out probably some time in late summer. So, on the third of January of this new year 2021 the first testing image of the next AntiX release hit Distrowatch. Which shows the AntiX people are really on the ball.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 441 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
GNU findutils 4.8.0 released
This is to announce findutils-4.8.0, a stable release. See the NEWS below for more details. GNU findutils is a set of software tools for finding files that match certain criteria and for performing various operations on them. Findutils includes the programs "find", "xargs" and "locate". More information about findutils is available at: https://www.gnu.org/software/findutils/ Please report bugs and problems with this release via the the GNU Savannah bug tracker: https://savannah.gnu.org/bugs/?group=findutils Please send general comments and feedback about the GNU findutils package to the mailing list (<mailto:bug-findutils@gnu.org): https://lists.gnu.org/mailman/listinfo/bug-findutils There have been 96 commits by 8 people in the 71 weeks since 4.7.0: Andreas Metzler (5) James Youngman (7) Bernhard Voelker (78) Kamil Dudka (1) Bjarni Ingi Gislason (2) Kim Thor (1) Hugo Gabriel Eyherabide (1) Peter Frost (1) This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 M4 1.4.18 Gnulib v0.1-4349-g8ed1d1f9f Please consider supporting the Free Software Foundation in its fund raising appeal; see <https://www.fsf.org/appeal/>. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! Have a nice day, Bernhard Voelker [on behalf of the GNU findutils maintainers]
today's leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 7 min ago