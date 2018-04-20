Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of January 2021 11:37:49 PM

Filed under

This is it, the first round of development releases based on the upcoming Debian 11 'Bullseye' has started now that is nearing the freeze, or has it already? Not sure, as everyone knows I am more partial to the non-systemd side of things. AntiX, just like Devuan, fits right in there. Both provide good alternative ways to install and arrive at a Debian system. Debian is nonetheless still an important distribution, even though I wished they had made different choices, but both are standing on the shoulders of this giant.

AntiX is providing media with the traditional init system and also offered a Runit version of 19.2. It seemed identical to the main edition in all other aspects and passed with flying colours here. The only reason I'm not running it at the moment is that my main workhorse is so insanely powerful, for my needs, that I rather opted for a full DE and, already having something else installed, have been too lazy to wipe it and start again.

Debian 11 is due out probably some time in late summer. So, on the third of January of this new year 2021 the first testing image of the next AntiX release hit Distrowatch. Which shows the AntiX people are really on the ball.