Development Release: AntiX 'Bullseye' Alpha 1

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of January 2021 11:37:49 PM
GNU
Linux
Debian

This is it, the first round of development releases based on the upcoming Debian 11 'Bullseye' has started now that is nearing the freeze, or has it already? Not sure, as everyone knows I am more partial to the non-systemd side of things. AntiX, just like Devuan, fits right in there. Both provide good alternative ways to install and arrive at a Debian system. Debian is nonetheless still an important distribution, even though I wished they had made different choices, but both are standing on the shoulders of this giant.
AntiX is providing media with the traditional init system and also offered a Runit version of 19.2. It seemed identical to the main edition in all other aspects and passed with flying colours here. The only reason I'm not running it at the moment is that my main workhorse is so insanely powerful, for my needs, that I rather opted for a full DE and, already having something else installed, have been too lazy to wipe it and start again.

Debian 11 is due out probably some time in late summer. So, on the third of January of this new year 2021 the first testing image of the next AntiX release hit Distrowatch. Which shows the AntiX people are really on the ball.

  • Fix:unable to prepare context: unable to evaluate symlinks in Dockerfile path
  • How to Manage Virtual Machines in KVM Using Virt-Manager

    The virt-manager application allows users to perform a wide range of tasks including creating guest machines and assigning critical virtual resources such as CPU, memory, and disk space.

  • Update CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream [in 3 Easy Steps]

    Red Hat and CentOS recently announced that CentOS will be converted to a rolling release distribution in the form of CentOS Stream. While CentOS 7 will be supported till 2024, CentOS 8 support ends by the end of 2021. With this development, the current CentOS 8 users are left with two choices, either move to server distributions like Debian, openSUSE, Ubuntu LTS, or update the current CentOS system to CentOS Stream. In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how you can update your current CentOS 8 install to CentOS Stream.

  • LHB #21.01: Docker Notify, Ansible e-book and Planned Improvements for 2021
  • Install and Configure a PXE Boot Server for Kickstart Installation on CentOS 7

    I’ve been using Katello to manage my homelab for some years now, and it’s done the job well. Upgrades can be painful at times but you learn to read the CHANGELOG. My main area of interest has shifted in the last twelve months. I’ve been focused on adopting Docker and getting into the world of containers and infrastructure as a code. Due to global pandemic, the Red Hat Summit 2020 was held online as a Virtual Experience, and I was able to attend it for the first time. I was surprised to see so many OpenShift use cases: from Public Health England using OpenShift to support scientific computing to automotive industry building flexible production infrastructures. I will admit that I did not anticipate the scale of it. Fast forward some months, I changed jobs to work on a Kubernetes project. As a result, my homelab requirements have changed. I fell in love with Kubernetes. I migrated from Puppet to Ansible. I’ve found myself using Katello less and less. Its system requirements have also increased by 50%. When I started with Katello I could get away with 8GB of memory. This has grown to 12GB over time and has become a resource hog.

  • NS Lookup Command in Linux with Examples | FOSS Linux

    Nslookup (Name Server Lookup) is a Linux tool used to get information from a DNS Server as requested by the user. The DNS (Domain Name System) is a critical part of the internet used to match websites’ names (e.g., fosslinux.com) to their resulting IP Address. Therefore, the nslookup can come in handy for network administrators to query the DNS to obtain the IP address, domain name, or any other specific DNS record. It is also used in troubleshooting DNS related issues. nslookup command-line tool operates in two modes, Interactive mode and non-interactive mode. The interactive mode is used when querying the DNS server for information about various hosts, domains, or print hosts in a domain. The non-interactive mode, on the other hand, is limited as it only prints the name and query information for a host or domain.

  • Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Officially Released [How to Upgrade] | UbuntuHandbook

    Linux Mint 20.1, code-name “Ulyssa”, was officially released. It includes Linux Kernel 5.4, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and features Xfce 4.14, Cinnamon 4.8, and MATE 1.24 for each desktop edition.

  • Fix- InRelease is not valid yet (invalid for another h min s). Updates for this repository will not be applied.

    f you are running update command on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or earlier version and start getting an error that release files are not valid for some specific time then here is the solution. This error appears because your system time would not be synced with your current geographical location or Time server. In simple words, the time and date on your system are not correct thus remote repository server throwing an error that the release is not valid for your machine for some specific period of time.

  • How to automount a harddisk after booting up | Arcolinux.com

    To find a solution to an issue, it is important to know the terminology. Search for “Arch Linux automount harddisk” and you will get lots of hits. One of them is the fstab from Arch Linux wiki.

  • Failed to start light display manager – giving misinformation to Xorg | Arcolinux.com
  • Sendmail User Unknown Error (Resolved) – TecAdmin

    Recently, I have faced below issue with the fresh sendmail installation on an Linux system. While sending email to an specific domain like user@domain.com are showing error “stat=User unknown“. The issue was happening for specific domain only. Sending emails to other domain were working properly.

GNU findutils 4.8.0 released

This is to announce findutils-4.8.0, a stable release. 
See the NEWS below for more details. 
GNU findutils is a set of software tools for finding files that match 
certain criteria and for performing various operations on them. 
Findutils includes the programs "find", "xargs" and "locate". 
More information about findutils is available at: 
  https://www.gnu.org/software/findutils/ 
Please report bugs and problems with this release via the the 
GNU Savannah bug tracker: 
  https://savannah.gnu.org/bugs/?group=findutils 
Please send general comments and feedback about the GNU findutils 
package to the mailing list (<mailto:bug-findutils@gnu.org): 
  https://lists.gnu.org/mailman/listinfo/bug-findutils 
There have been 96 commits by 8 people in the 71 weeks since 4.7.0: 
  Andreas Metzler (5)             James Youngman (7) 
  Bernhard Voelker (78)           Kamil Dudka (1) 
  Bjarni Ingi Gislason (2)        Kim Thor (1) 
  Hugo Gabriel Eyherabide (1)     Peter Frost (1) 
This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: 
   Autoconf 2.69 
   Automake 1.16.2 
   M4 1.4.18 
   Gnulib v0.1-4349-g8ed1d1f9f 
Please consider supporting the Free Software Foundation in its fund 
raising appeal; see <https://www.fsf.org/appeal/>. 
Thanks to everyone who has contributed! 
Have a nice day, 
Bernhard Voelker [on behalf of the GNU findutils maintainers]
today's leftovers

  • Intel Haswell GT1 Graphics Have Been Busted The Past Half-Year On Linux

    While Intel is generally well regarded for their Linux development practices especially as it pertains to continuous integration and their test labs for vetting code prior to reaching the mainline Linux kernel to minimize the risk of regressions or other unintended side effects, those running older Haswell GT1 low-end graphics have seen the past several kernel versions going back a half-year yield a GPU hang at boot.

  • Some Healthcare Interoperability Rules Delayed Due to COVID

    A second rule, issued by CMS, required health plans in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, CHIP, and on the federal health insurance exchanges to share claims data electronically with patients, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release. The CMS rule required the Medicare, Medicaid, and federal health plans to implement apps allowing patients to easily retrieve healthcare claims and other information starting in January 2021, and also require plans to begin sharing patient data with other payers as needed beginning in January 2022.

    The ONC rule's provisions barring the blocking of healthcare information were to become effective on November 2. But because of the coronavirus, the ONC rule's compliance date for the provisions banning information blocking was moved from the November date to April 5, 2021.

    •  
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - New test laptop, very decent value

    So, you have a super fast system. Video playback is smooth - sans any tearing or alike. You do need to tweak VLC for Samba playback though. Even in Kubuntu 20.10, this is STILL an issue. Audio playback quality is very good, and better than in Windows. Not sure why, but I'm not complaining. Usually, it's the other way around, so I'm quite pleased. After a little while, I had the desktop all sorted. Not much was needed, as Plasma defaults are good and friendly, the system is beautiful and consistent, and you have a wide range of decent software available at your disposal. Coupled with great speed and excellent battery life, plus acceptable visuals at 125% scaling and somewhat reduced brightness, IdeaPad 3 plus Kubuntu is a jolly choice.

