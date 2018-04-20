Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 10th of January 2021 12:45:47 AM
Red Hat
  • Adam Young: Homelab OpenShift 4 on Baremetal: Part 1

    My work as a cloud Solutions Architect is focused on OpenShift. Since I work in the financial sector, my customers are very security focused. These two factorshave converged on me working on OpenShift installs on disconnected networks.

    The current emphasis on OpenShift is for virtualization. While virtualization can be nested, it typically has a performance penalty. More important, though, is that virtualization is a technology for taking advantage of bare metal installs.

    I need to run OpenShift 4 on baremetal in my homelab via a disconnected install . Here we go.

  • Red Hat to Acquire Kubernetes-Native Security Leader StackRox [Ed: Red Hat still paying and then citing a bunch of corrupt 'analysts' who take bribe to recommend products and infiltrate the media, lobby politicians etc.]

    According to Gartner, "Container usage for production deployments in enterprises is still constrained by concerns regarding security, monitoring, data management and networking."

  • Reinventing 1:1s in a time of disruption

    Everyone’s life has been disrupted by COVID-19 and companies face new challenges in giving employees the flexibility and support they need while also meeting business goals.

    One key to doing this is to create open communication between managers and employees, especially during the 1:1 conversations that are so critical to engagement and career development. Even in the best of times, 1:1s can become broken. They can become routine, or worse, wind up as an endless series of status updates. Relentless prioritization is also critical.

    As Chief People Officer, I find that feedback from our people is the source of innovation. What I’ve heard most emphatically this year, given the shift to remote work, is that everyone needs additional ways to help make our work lives work while we are living at work. Recognizing that every individual’s circumstances are unique and there is no one size fits all, we realized that we needed to supercharge the ability of managers to give people the space and understanding they need. To do that, we have to make sure managers are listening and hearing their people. At Red Hat, we set out to find if we were actually creating a safe environment where associates can talk with managers about what they need.

  • How a DevOps culture can make the hybrid cloud work

    Red Hat’s Martin Percival discusses how bringing a DevOps culture into organisations could alleviate the challenges of a hybrid cloud future.

    Today, many companies are facing a strong push towards the cloud, especially in light of this year’s events. However, organisations are often finding that the pure-play public cloud is not the panacea that they thought it would be.

    In practice, they find that they have to juggle working across multiple public cloud providers, along with their own private cloud solutions. In particular, the growing need to put computational capacity near the edge has spurred many companies to realise that they require more than a simple pure-play public or private cloud and instead need to embrace a hybrid cloud environment.

  • Modernizing application development with serverless and Quarkus

    It is no secret that our world is changing. This article will explore how using a combination of Knative, the Kubernetes-native serverless platform, and Quarkus, Red Hat’s container-native approach to Java, can be used together to help simplify the modernization of application delivery.

  • Richard W.M. Jones: nbdkit 1.24, new data plugin features
  • nbdkit 1.24 & libnbd 1.6, new copying tool | Richard WM Jones

    As well as nbdkit 1.24 being released on Thursday, its sister project libnbd 1.6 was released at the same time. This comes with an enhanced copying tool called nbdcopy designed to replace some uses of qemu-img convert (note: it’s not a general replacement).

  • Fedora program update: 2021-01 – Fedora Community Blog

    Welcome to 2021! Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Self-Contained Change proposals for Fedora 34 are due by Tuesday 19 January.

    I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • Fix:unable to prepare context: unable to evaluate symlinks in Dockerfile path
  • How to Manage Virtual Machines in KVM Using Virt-Manager

    The virt-manager application allows users to perform a wide range of tasks including creating guest machines and assigning critical virtual resources such as CPU, memory, and disk space.

  • Update CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream [in 3 Easy Steps]

    Red Hat and CentOS recently announced that CentOS will be converted to a rolling release distribution in the form of CentOS Stream. While CentOS 7 will be supported till 2024, CentOS 8 support ends by the end of 2021. With this development, the current CentOS 8 users are left with two choices, either move to server distributions like Debian, openSUSE, Ubuntu LTS, or update the current CentOS system to CentOS Stream. In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how you can update your current CentOS 8 install to CentOS Stream.

  • LHB #21.01: Docker Notify, Ansible e-book and Planned Improvements for 2021
  • Install and Configure a PXE Boot Server for Kickstart Installation on CentOS 7

    I’ve been using Katello to manage my homelab for some years now, and it’s done the job well. Upgrades can be painful at times but you learn to read the CHANGELOG. My main area of interest has shifted in the last twelve months. I’ve been focused on adopting Docker and getting into the world of containers and infrastructure as a code. Due to global pandemic, the Red Hat Summit 2020 was held online as a Virtual Experience, and I was able to attend it for the first time. I was surprised to see so many OpenShift use cases: from Public Health England using OpenShift to support scientific computing to automotive industry building flexible production infrastructures. I will admit that I did not anticipate the scale of it. Fast forward some months, I changed jobs to work on a Kubernetes project. As a result, my homelab requirements have changed. I fell in love with Kubernetes. I migrated from Puppet to Ansible. I’ve found myself using Katello less and less. Its system requirements have also increased by 50%. When I started with Katello I could get away with 8GB of memory. This has grown to 12GB over time and has become a resource hog.

  • NS Lookup Command in Linux with Examples | FOSS Linux

    Nslookup (Name Server Lookup) is a Linux tool used to get information from a DNS Server as requested by the user. The DNS (Domain Name System) is a critical part of the internet used to match websites’ names (e.g., fosslinux.com) to their resulting IP Address. Therefore, the nslookup can come in handy for network administrators to query the DNS to obtain the IP address, domain name, or any other specific DNS record. It is also used in troubleshooting DNS related issues. nslookup command-line tool operates in two modes, Interactive mode and non-interactive mode. The interactive mode is used when querying the DNS server for information about various hosts, domains, or print hosts in a domain. The non-interactive mode, on the other hand, is limited as it only prints the name and query information for a host or domain.

  • Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Officially Released [How to Upgrade] | UbuntuHandbook

    Linux Mint 20.1, code-name “Ulyssa”, was officially released. It includes Linux Kernel 5.4, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and features Xfce 4.14, Cinnamon 4.8, and MATE 1.24 for each desktop edition.

  • Fix- InRelease is not valid yet (invalid for another h min s). Updates for this repository will not be applied.

    f you are running update command on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or earlier version and start getting an error that release files are not valid for some specific time then here is the solution. This error appears because your system time would not be synced with your current geographical location or Time server. In simple words, the time and date on your system are not correct thus remote repository server throwing an error that the release is not valid for your machine for some specific period of time.

  • How to automount a harddisk after booting up | Arcolinux.com

    To find a solution to an issue, it is important to know the terminology. Search for “Arch Linux automount harddisk” and you will get lots of hits. One of them is the fstab from Arch Linux wiki.

  • Failed to start light display manager – giving misinformation to Xorg | Arcolinux.com
  • Sendmail User Unknown Error (Resolved) – TecAdmin

    Recently, I have faced below issue with the fresh sendmail installation on an Linux system. While sending email to an specific domain like user@domain.com are showing error “stat=User unknown“. The issue was happening for specific domain only. Sending emails to other domain were working properly.

GNU findutils 4.8.0 released

This is to announce findutils-4.8.0, a stable release. 
See the NEWS below for more details. 
GNU findutils is a set of software tools for finding files that match 
certain criteria and for performing various operations on them. 
Findutils includes the programs "find", "xargs" and "locate". 
More information about findutils is available at: 
  https://www.gnu.org/software/findutils/ 
Please report bugs and problems with this release via the the 
GNU Savannah bug tracker: 
  https://savannah.gnu.org/bugs/?group=findutils 
Please send general comments and feedback about the GNU findutils 
package to the mailing list (<mailto:bug-findutils@gnu.org): 
  https://lists.gnu.org/mailman/listinfo/bug-findutils 
There have been 96 commits by 8 people in the 71 weeks since 4.7.0: 
  Andreas Metzler (5)             James Youngman (7) 
  Bernhard Voelker (78)           Kamil Dudka (1) 
  Bjarni Ingi Gislason (2)        Kim Thor (1) 
  Hugo Gabriel Eyherabide (1)     Peter Frost (1) 
This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: 
   Autoconf 2.69 
   Automake 1.16.2 
   M4 1.4.18 
   Gnulib v0.1-4349-g8ed1d1f9f 
Please consider supporting the Free Software Foundation in its fund 
raising appeal; see <https://www.fsf.org/appeal/>. 
Thanks to everyone who has contributed! 
Have a nice day, 
Bernhard Voelker [on behalf of the GNU findutils maintainers]
  • Intel Haswell GT1 Graphics Have Been Busted The Past Half-Year On Linux

    While Intel is generally well regarded for their Linux development practices especially as it pertains to continuous integration and their test labs for vetting code prior to reaching the mainline Linux kernel to minimize the risk of regressions or other unintended side effects, those running older Haswell GT1 low-end graphics have seen the past several kernel versions going back a half-year yield a GPU hang at boot.

  • Some Healthcare Interoperability Rules Delayed Due to COVID

    A second rule, issued by CMS, required health plans in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, CHIP, and on the federal health insurance exchanges to share claims data electronically with patients, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release. The CMS rule required the Medicare, Medicaid, and federal health plans to implement apps allowing patients to easily retrieve healthcare claims and other information starting in January 2021, and also require plans to begin sharing patient data with other payers as needed beginning in January 2022.

    The ONC rule's provisions barring the blocking of healthcare information were to become effective on November 2. But because of the coronavirus, the ONC rule's compliance date for the provisions banning information blocking was moved from the November date to April 5, 2021.

    •  
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - New test laptop, very decent value

    So, you have a super fast system. Video playback is smooth - sans any tearing or alike. You do need to tweak VLC for Samba playback though. Even in Kubuntu 20.10, this is STILL an issue. Audio playback quality is very good, and better than in Windows. Not sure why, but I'm not complaining. Usually, it's the other way around, so I'm quite pleased. After a little while, I had the desktop all sorted. Not much was needed, as Plasma defaults are good and friendly, the system is beautiful and consistent, and you have a wide range of decent software available at your disposal. Coupled with great speed and excellent battery life, plus acceptable visuals at 125% scaling and somewhat reduced brightness, IdeaPad 3 plus Kubuntu is a jolly choice.

