Recently, I have faced below issue with the fresh sendmail installation on an Linux system. While sending email to an specific domain like user@domain.com are showing error “stat=User unknown“. The issue was happening for specific domain only. Sending emails to other domain were working properly.

To find a solution to an issue, it is important to know the terminology. Search for “Arch Linux automount harddisk” and you will get lots of hits. One of them is the fstab from Arch Linux wiki.

f you are running update command on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or earlier version and start getting an error that release files are not valid for some specific time then here is the solution. This error appears because your system time would not be synced with your current geographical location or Time server. In simple words, the time and date on your system are not correct thus remote repository server throwing an error that the release is not valid for your machine for some specific period of time.

Nslookup (Name Server Lookup) is a Linux tool used to get information from a DNS Server as requested by the user. The DNS (Domain Name System) is a critical part of the internet used to match websites’ names (e.g., fosslinux.com) to their resulting IP Address. Therefore, the nslookup can come in handy for network administrators to query the DNS to obtain the IP address, domain name, or any other specific DNS record. It is also used in troubleshooting DNS related issues. nslookup command-line tool operates in two modes, Interactive mode and non-interactive mode. The interactive mode is used when querying the DNS server for information about various hosts, domains, or print hosts in a domain. The non-interactive mode, on the other hand, is limited as it only prints the name and query information for a host or domain.

I’ve been using Katello to manage my homelab for some years now, and it’s done the job well. Upgrades can be painful at times but you learn to read the CHANGELOG. My main area of interest has shifted in the last twelve months. I’ve been focused on adopting Docker and getting into the world of containers and infrastructure as a code. Due to global pandemic, the Red Hat Summit 2020 was held online as a Virtual Experience, and I was able to attend it for the first time. I was surprised to see so many OpenShift use cases: from Public Health England using OpenShift to support scientific computing to automotive industry building flexible production infrastructures. I will admit that I did not anticipate the scale of it. Fast forward some months, I changed jobs to work on a Kubernetes project. As a result, my homelab requirements have changed. I fell in love with Kubernetes. I migrated from Puppet to Ansible. I’ve found myself using Katello less and less. Its system requirements have also increased by 50%. When I started with Katello I could get away with 8GB of memory. This has grown to 12GB over time and has become a resource hog.

Red Hat and CentOS recently announced that CentOS will be converted to a rolling release distribution in the form of CentOS Stream. While CentOS 7 will be supported till 2024, CentOS 8 support ends by the end of 2021. With this development, the current CentOS 8 users are left with two choices, either move to server distributions like Debian, openSUSE, Ubuntu LTS, or update the current CentOS system to CentOS Stream. In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how you can update your current CentOS 8 install to CentOS Stream.

