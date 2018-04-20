IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Adam Young: Homelab OpenShift 4 on Baremetal: Part 1
My work as a cloud Solutions Architect is focused on OpenShift. Since I work in the financial sector, my customers are very security focused. These two factorshave converged on me working on OpenShift installs on disconnected networks.
The current emphasis on OpenShift is for virtualization. While virtualization can be nested, it typically has a performance penalty. More important, though, is that virtualization is a technology for taking advantage of bare metal installs.
I need to run OpenShift 4 on baremetal in my homelab via a disconnected install . Here we go.
-
Red Hat to Acquire Kubernetes-Native Security Leader StackRox [Ed: Red Hat still paying and then citing a bunch of corrupt 'analysts' who take bribe to recommend products and infiltrate the media, lobby politicians etc.]
According to Gartner, "Container usage for production deployments in enterprises is still constrained by concerns regarding security, monitoring, data management and networking."
-
Reinventing 1:1s in a time of disruption
Everyone’s life has been disrupted by COVID-19 and companies face new challenges in giving employees the flexibility and support they need while also meeting business goals.
One key to doing this is to create open communication between managers and employees, especially during the 1:1 conversations that are so critical to engagement and career development. Even in the best of times, 1:1s can become broken. They can become routine, or worse, wind up as an endless series of status updates. Relentless prioritization is also critical.
As Chief People Officer, I find that feedback from our people is the source of innovation. What I’ve heard most emphatically this year, given the shift to remote work, is that everyone needs additional ways to help make our work lives work while we are living at work. Recognizing that every individual’s circumstances are unique and there is no one size fits all, we realized that we needed to supercharge the ability of managers to give people the space and understanding they need. To do that, we have to make sure managers are listening and hearing their people. At Red Hat, we set out to find if we were actually creating a safe environment where associates can talk with managers about what they need.
-
How a DevOps culture can make the hybrid cloud work
Red Hat’s Martin Percival discusses how bringing a DevOps culture into organisations could alleviate the challenges of a hybrid cloud future.
Today, many companies are facing a strong push towards the cloud, especially in light of this year’s events. However, organisations are often finding that the pure-play public cloud is not the panacea that they thought it would be.
In practice, they find that they have to juggle working across multiple public cloud providers, along with their own private cloud solutions. In particular, the growing need to put computational capacity near the edge has spurred many companies to realise that they require more than a simple pure-play public or private cloud and instead need to embrace a hybrid cloud environment.
-
Modernizing application development with serverless and Quarkus
It is no secret that our world is changing. This article will explore how using a combination of Knative, the Kubernetes-native serverless platform, and Quarkus, Red Hat’s container-native approach to Java, can be used together to help simplify the modernization of application delivery.
-
Richard W.M. Jones: nbdkit 1.24, new data plugin features
-
nbdkit 1.24 & libnbd 1.6, new copying tool | Richard WM Jones
As well as nbdkit 1.24 being released on Thursday, its sister project libnbd 1.6 was released at the same time. This comes with an enhanced copying tool called nbdcopy designed to replace some uses of qemu-img convert (note: it’s not a general replacement).
-
Fedora program update: 2021-01 – Fedora Community Blog
Welcome to 2021! Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Self-Contained Change proposals for Fedora 34 are due by Tuesday 19 January.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 355 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
GNU findutils 4.8.0 released
This is to announce findutils-4.8.0, a stable release. See the NEWS below for more details. GNU findutils is a set of software tools for finding files that match certain criteria and for performing various operations on them. Findutils includes the programs "find", "xargs" and "locate". More information about findutils is available at: https://www.gnu.org/software/findutils/ Please report bugs and problems with this release via the the GNU Savannah bug tracker: https://savannah.gnu.org/bugs/?group=findutils Please send general comments and feedback about the GNU findutils package to the mailing list (<mailto:bug-findutils@gnu.org): https://lists.gnu.org/mailman/listinfo/bug-findutils There have been 96 commits by 8 people in the 71 weeks since 4.7.0: Andreas Metzler (5) James Youngman (7) Bernhard Voelker (78) Kamil Dudka (1) Bjarni Ingi Gislason (2) Kim Thor (1) Hugo Gabriel Eyherabide (1) Peter Frost (1) This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 M4 1.4.18 Gnulib v0.1-4349-g8ed1d1f9f Please consider supporting the Free Software Foundation in its fund raising appeal; see <https://www.fsf.org/appeal/>. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! Have a nice day, Bernhard Voelker [on behalf of the GNU findutils maintainers]
today's leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 7 min ago