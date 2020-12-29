today's howtos
2021 New Year's resolutions for Linux users | Network World
It's a good idea to start each year with some ideas about how to make the new year better--even when it comes to working with Linux. This post offers some suggestions on how you might get more value and enjoyment from Linux in 2021.
How to swallow clients in i3 with i3-swallow
A neat feature with the tiling window manager bspwm is the fact that it can swallow clients. This means that when you, for an example open a video with mpv in the terminal (or via Ranger), you can automatically replace that client with the video. This helps you save a lot of valuable space on your desktop.
How To Install Eclipse IDE On Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Eclipse IDE is a famous Java Integrated development environment (IDE) and it is a free and open-source tool released under the Eclipse Public License 2.0.
Nowadays it is an essential tool for any Java developer, including a Java IDE, a Git client, XML Editor, Mylyn, Maven, and Gradle Integration.
Setting up a Basic File server Using simpleHTTPserver - The Linux Juggernaut
In this article we will demonstrate a quick and easy method to use your local system as a basic File Server using simpleHTTPserver. The SimpleHTTPServer is a built in module that comes available with the default Python installation on a YUM based system. It is a simple HTTP server that provides standard GET and HEAD request handlers. This allows users to access their data over a web browser allowing anyone in the local area network to access files and folders on from the local system. An advantage with the built-in HTTP server is that you don’t have to install and configure anything. The only thing that you need, is to have Python installed. You can use this to turn any directory in your system into your web server directory.
DeepL-Linux
Select text in any application, press Ctrl+c to copy selected content into clipboard, then press the shortcut you just defined for loader.sh
EasyOS 64-bit running faster in Pi4
I posted today about EasyOS booting up on the Raspberry Pi 4, getting a desktop and sound and wifi working, but everything running incredibly slow:
https://bkhome.org/news/202101/first-bootup-easyos-aarch64-on-pi-4.html
It has defaulted to the "powersave" governor, and the CPUs are running at 600MHz.
Use external E-mail server for debian.net subdomain with Sakura Mailbox service
If you want to set up debian.net subdomain, you may setup E-mail server on your own. But if there is not afford to setup it by yourself, you need external E-mail server.
7 Best Multi-platform Text Editors
Technology has become a key part of our lives, as everything is gradually becoming digitized, and our lives are being enveloped by it. Seeing how technology has grown to have such a major role in our lives, it comes off as no surprise as to the popularity that the field of Computer Science is receiving. Today’s demand for developers and technical experts has exponentially increased in the market and shows no signs of slowing down. Computer Science itself has seen a large progression in its content as numerous subfields are being introduced. However, one aspect that has always been in the limelight is programming, which sits at the crux of stuff like game development, animations, mobile and web applications, social networking sites, etc.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Mint 20.1, KDE Plasma 5.21 Updates and More
Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
LG Introduces LG8111 AI SoC with Eris Reference Board
Furthermore, the board supports Linux operating systems including Ubuntu, programming languages such as C and C++, hosts a range of I/O including GPIO, I2C, MIPI, PWM, SD, UART, and USB, Wi-Fi, and has an industrial operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The small compact size of the Eris Reference Board not only makes it ideal for prototyping with the LG8111 AI accelerator SoC, but it also makes it ideal for integrating into solutions that are to be used in the field.
