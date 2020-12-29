Kate Text Editor - Quick Open
After my summary of Kate improvements in 2020, it is my pleasure to show a first improvement coming in 2021.
Kate has since years a feature called “quick open”. You reach it via the button at the right of the tabs or the default shortcut “Ctrl-Alt-O”. Quick open will provide a list of the current open documents (and in addition files of the current/all active projects) for quick navigation between them. Other editors call this often “Go to file…” or similar.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
7 Best Multi-platform Text Editors
Technology has become a key part of our lives, as everything is gradually becoming digitized, and our lives are being enveloped by it. Seeing how technology has grown to have such a major role in our lives, it comes off as no surprise as to the popularity that the field of Computer Science is receiving. Today’s demand for developers and technical experts has exponentially increased in the market and shows no signs of slowing down. Computer Science itself has seen a large progression in its content as numerous subfields are being introduced. However, one aspect that has always been in the limelight is programming, which sits at the crux of stuff like game development, animations, mobile and web applications, social networking sites, etc.
today's howtos
Linux Weekly Roundup: Mint 20.1, KDE Plasma 5.21 Updates and More
Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
LG Introduces LG8111 AI SoC with Eris Reference Board
Furthermore, the board supports Linux operating systems including Ubuntu, programming languages such as C and C++, hosts a range of I/O including GPIO, I2C, MIPI, PWM, SD, UART, and USB, Wi-Fi, and has an industrial operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The small compact size of the Eris Reference Board not only makes it ideal for prototyping with the LG8111 AI accelerator SoC, but it also makes it ideal for integrating into solutions that are to be used in the field.
Recent comments
6 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago
20 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 14 min ago
23 hours 24 min ago
23 hours 36 min ago