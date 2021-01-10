Language Selection

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 10th, 2021

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 11th of January 2021 12:38:43 AM
News

The fifteenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on January 10th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world.

It’s been a great first week of 2021 with lots of awesome news and releases. We have the release of Linux Mint 20.1, KDE’s first Apps update in 2021, a new Slackware-based Puppy Linux release, KDE Plasma 5.20’s latest update, new Linux kernel security patches for Ubuntu, new KDE Frameworks release, and much more.

Linux Weekly Roundup #112

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of January 2021 02:48:14 AM.
  • Linux Weekly Roundup #112

    Hello and welcome to this week's Linux Roundup!

    We had a full week of Linux Releases, Linux Mint 20.1, and Manjaro 20.2.1.

    There were a few others also so look at distrowatch.com for more information!

    May you have a wonderful week and please stay safe!

Review: PakOS 2020-08-24

PakOS is a Debian-based distribution that is intended to be a general purpose, desktop operating system. The distribution's niche or primary audience is people who are from, or living in, Pakistan. The project's website mentions that the operating system features the WPS office suite, comes with CrossOver installed, and includes an optional Windows-like theme. There are also security tools provided including the Clam anti-virus utility, a firewall tool, and Firejail for sandboxing applications. The project further mentions supplying kernels for both 64-bit (x86_64) and 32-bit (x86) processors. The PakOS distribution appears to be available in just one edition running the LXQt desktop. This edition is 3.1GB in size. One of the first things I discovered about PakOS is that, despite the mention of 32-bit kernels being available, the live media does not run on 32-bit machines. It seems that while 32-bit kernels may be available in the repositories I did not see any way to install PakOS on a 32-bit machine. Read more

Linux 5.11-rc3

So in the rc2 announcement notes I thought we might have a slow week
for rc3 as well due to people just coming back from vacations and it
taking some time for bug reports etc to start tricking in.

That turned out to be the incoherent ramblings of a crazy old man.

Because while the week started out fairly slow, you guys certainly
showed me, and the final rc3 ends up being on the bigger side as rc3s
go. Not "beating records" big, but certainly bigger than average. So
instead of some slow start due to the holidays, I think we saw some
pent-up fixes.

The changes are all over, with nothing in particular standing out.
About half the rc3 patch is drivers, with self-test updates (mostly
kvm and netfilter) being another healthy 15%. The rest is the usual
random mix: architecture updates (mostly x86 and arm64 and much of it
kvm-related), documentation, filesystem code (btrfs, io_uring),
networking, etc..

But there's nothing that looks particularly odd in there, and I think
the size is literally just about that rc2 being so small. So I think
on the whole everything looks normal for this release, and my theory
that maybe we'll need an extra release candidate just for the holiday
impact was just wrong.

Of course, we may end up with extra rc candidates if some nasty
development issue rears its ugly head later, but for now it all looks
fine.

So please go out and test, and report any issues you find,

            Linus
Also: Linux 5.11-rc3 Released Following A Post-Holiday Ramp-Up

