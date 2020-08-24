Review: PakOS 2020-08-24 PakOS is a Debian-based distribution that is intended to be a general purpose, desktop operating system. The distribution's niche or primary audience is people who are from, or living in, Pakistan. The project's website mentions that the operating system features the WPS office suite, comes with CrossOver installed, and includes an optional Windows-like theme. There are also security tools provided including the Clam anti-virus utility, a firewall tool, and Firejail for sandboxing applications. The project further mentions supplying kernels for both 64-bit (x86_64) and 32-bit (x86) processors. The PakOS distribution appears to be available in just one edition running the LXQt desktop. This edition is 3.1GB in size. One of the first things I discovered about PakOS is that, despite the mention of 32-bit kernels being available, the live media does not run on 32-bit machines. It seems that while 32-bit kernels may be available in the repositories I did not see any way to install PakOS on a 32-bit machine.

Linux 5.11-rc3 So in the rc2 announcement notes I thought we might have a slow week for rc3 as well due to people just coming back from vacations and it taking some time for bug reports etc to start tricking in. That turned out to be the incoherent ramblings of a crazy old man. Because while the week started out fairly slow, you guys certainly showed me, and the final rc3 ends up being on the bigger side as rc3s go. Not "beating records" big, but certainly bigger than average. So instead of some slow start due to the holidays, I think we saw some pent-up fixes. The changes are all over, with nothing in particular standing out. About half the rc3 patch is drivers, with self-test updates (mostly kvm and netfilter) being another healthy 15%. The rest is the usual random mix: architecture updates (mostly x86 and arm64 and much of it kvm-related), documentation, filesystem code (btrfs, io_uring), networking, etc.. But there's nothing that looks particularly odd in there, and I think the size is literally just about that rc2 being so small. So I think on the whole everything looks normal for this release, and my theory that maybe we'll need an extra release candidate just for the holiday impact was just wrong. Of course, we may end up with extra rc candidates if some nasty development issue rears its ugly head later, but for now it all looks fine. So please go out and test, and report any issues you find, Linus Also: Linux 5.11-rc3 Released Following A Post-Holiday Ramp-Up