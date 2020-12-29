DBM10 AI SoC is optimized for battery-powered voice and sensor processing
DSP Group provides a software framework with a real-time operating system. It has an internal host for communication with an external master processor running on Linux OS. DBM10 AI SoC also has drivers for processor peripherals and Android/Linux interface. The SoC also comes with an option of standalone master or slave mode, with an external master mode option.
Stuart Langridge: OpenUK Honours
There are a lot of problems with the open source community. I spoke about divisiveness over “distros” in Linux a while back. It’s still not clear how to make open source software financially sustainable for developers of it. The open source development community is distinctly unwelcoming at best and actively harassing and toxic at worst to a lot of people who don’t look like me, because they don’t look like me. There’s way too much of a culture of opposing popularity because it is popularity and we don’t know how to not be underdogs who reflexively bite at the cool kids. Startups take venture capital and make a billion dollars when the bottom 90% of their stack is open source that they didn’t write, and then give none of it back. Products built with open source, especially on the web, assume (to use Bruce Lawson’s excellent phrasing) that you’re on the Wealthy Western Web. The list goes on and on and on and these are only the first few things on it. To the extent that I have any influence as one of the one hundred top influencers in open source in the UK, those are the sort of things I’d like to see change. I don’t know whether having a medal helps with that, but last year, 2020, was an extremely tough year for almost everyone. 2021 has started even worse: we’ve still got a pandemic, the fascism has gone from ten to eleven, and none of the problems I mentioned are close to being fixed. But I’m on a list with Tim Berners-Lee, so I feel a little bit warmer than I did. Thank you for that, OpenUK. I’ll try to share the warmth with others.
Kernel: CPU Isolation and Bugs
CPU isolation is a powerful set of features that can be found behind the settings for workloads which rely on specific and often extreme latency or performance requirements. Some DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) usecases can cover such examples. However CPU isolation’s documentation and footnotes for many subtleties remain scattered at best if not lagging behind recent developments. It’s not always easy to sort out the benefits and tradeoffs hiding behind the existing range of tunings. Our series of articles aims at shedding some light and guide the users throughout this obscure Linux Kernel subsystem that we maintain both upstream and in our SLE15 products.
The role of a kernel is to provide elementary services in order to use the hardware resources through a unified interface. This is the ground on which your workload walks.
Several months back you may recall that Linux 5.9 kernel regression we noted that in turn was bisected to code introduced by Linus Torvalds around page lock fairness. That was ultimately worked out in time with allowing a control over the page lock (un)fairness to address the regressed workloads while being fair enough to satisfy his original change. But now this week for Linux 5.11, Linus Torvalds has again altered the behavior. It then ended up causing a PostgreSQL database server performance regression but fortunately any impact should be very minimal and hopefully not appearing in any real-world situation.
Linus this week merged his own patch, mm: make wait_on_page_writeback() wait for multiple pending writebacks. It comes as a fix for his original rewrite of the wait_on_page_bit_common() logic. The issue is seeing occasional reports of BUG_ON() assertions being triggered since that change. Linus ended up uncovering a race condition where the BUG_ON() happens. See that linked patch for all the technical details for those interested. Within the wait_on_page_writeback() function though the patch is just changing an if statement to a while and fixes the BUG_ON assertion that was happening.
today's howtos
Wekan is an open-source tool that offers multiple features to maintain daily tasks through virtual cards. It is a fantastic Trello-like kanban board based on the Meteor Javascript framework and licensed by MIT.
Waken is beneficial for keeping things organized, planning tasks, creating personal to-do lists, managing teams, etc. This tool allows you to use a colored label on different cards for facilitating filtering, project grouping, and assigning projects to a particular person.
AppImage is a fantastic tool that works as a versatile software package for Linux. Therefore, a user does not require superuser permissions for installing the application. It also allows application developers for the Linux distribution-agnostic binary software deployment, also known as upstream packaging.
Today we are looking at how to install Runelite, also known as Old School Runescape, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
I usually don’t mind ads, as not as they not very intrusive. I get that the current media model is basically ad-funded, and that unless I want to pay $1/month or so to 50 web sites, I have to accept ads, so I don’t run an ad-blocker.
Sure, sometimes are annoying (hey YT, mid-roll ads are borderline), but I’ve also seen many good ads, as in interesting or funny even. Well, I don’t think I ever bought anything as direct result from ads, so I don’t know how useful ads are for the companies, but hey, what do I care.
Except… there a few ad networks that run what I would say are basically revolting ads. Things I don’t want to ever accidentally see while eating, or things that are really make you go WTF? Maybe you know them, maybe you don’t, but I guess there are people who don’t know how to clean their ears, or people for whom a fast 7 day weight loss routine actually works.
Thankfully, most of the time I don’t browse sites which use this networks, but randomly they do “leak” to even sites I do browse. If I’m not very stressed already, I can ignore them, otherwise they really, really annoy me.
Case in point, I was on Slashdot, and because I was logged on and recently had mod points, the right side column had a check-box “disable ads”. That sidebar had some relatively meaningful ads, like a VPN subscription (not that I would use it, but it is a tech thing), or even a book about Kali Linux, etc. etc. So I click the “disable ads”, and the right column goes away. I scroll down happily, only to be met, at the bottom, by the “best way to clean your ear”, “the most 50 useless planes ever built” (which had a drawing of something that was for sure never ever built outside of in movies), “you won’t believe how this child actor looks today”, etc.
Deploying applications on a Kubernetes cluster can be a complex affair. It often requires users to create various YAML manifest files to create pods, service and replicasets. Helm is an opensource package manager for Kubernetes that allows developers to seamlessly automate the process of deploying and configuring applications in a Kubernetes Cluster. If you are new to Kubernetes, you might want to first familiarize yourself with basic Kubernetes concepts.
In this guide, we will give you an overview to Helm and how it comes in handy in managing applications and packages in Kubernetes cluster. At the time of writing this guide, the latest release is Helm v3.
