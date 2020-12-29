Improve your productivity with this lightweight Linux desktop
In prior years, this annual series covered individual apps. This year, we are looking at all-in-one solutions in addition to strategies to help in 2021. Welcome to day 1 of 21 Days of Productivity in 2021.
When looking for tools to be more productive, it is easy to cobble together a working collection of applications that almost, but just don't quite, play nice together. In prior years, we have talked about individual email applications, calendaring applications, note-taking applications, and so on. There are always bumps, though—places where it either takes custom scripts or complicated export/import steps to make a tool work.
ElementaryOS is a complete desktop with a beautiful, functional, and productive environment.
