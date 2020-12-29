Games: ARM, Chrome OS, Steam, and New Titles With Source Code and/or GNU/Linux Support
What do ARM-powered Macs mean for LINUX GAMING?
Looks like we may see Steam properly on Chrome OS by the end of 2021 | GamingOnLinux
In a move that might help boost Linux gaming numbers, it seems Google are still moving forward with their plan to get Steam running properly native on Chrome OS during 2021. This is something we've talked about before, and again and now it appears to be moving a bit quicker.
The new report comes from Chrome Unboxed, who noticed some interesting commits landing talking about project Borealis, which appears to be the code name for this huge project which includes running Steam. I should note though, that Borealis isn't just about Steam but appears to be some wider Linux push for Chrome OS to get more working on it. Last we heard, Borealis itself was based on Ubuntu too.
Fast-paced competitive score-fight platformer Jumpala releases January 19 | GamingOnLinux
Yokereba Games have teamed up with publisher Versus Evil for the release of Jumpala, a game that takes competitive platforming and turns it into a high-speed score-fight.
Jumpala has each character hop between small platforms, each platform having a number attached to add to your score. Once you hit a platform it turns to your colour, and if it remains your colour when it drops off the screen it's added to your overall score. It's fast, competitive and a whole lot of fun from the early builds.
Monster taming metroidvania Monster Sanctuary looks like it will have a busy 2021 | GamingOnLinux
After releasing in late 2020, the monster battling metroidvania mix in Monster Sanctuary was quite a highlight and it's getting bigger and better this year. Moi Rai Games have released a roadmap of their plans and it's quite exciting.
Naturally after any game is released that saw some attention, they've been given plenty of feedback from players. Seems it went well overall though as they said it was "quite a successful launch". The first update will be coming with two additional difficulty settings with "Casual" and "Master" to appeal to more players, with the ability to switch as you like during the game.
On top of that they're adding in a New Game+ mode where you get to keep your existing monster crew, for players who want that extra challenge. The online battle mode will also see some matchmaking improvements, like allowing direct challenges to your Steam friends.
NES-style free chiptune music maker FamiStudio has a new release up
Free, open source and a lot of fun to get mixing, FamiStudio is a wonderful application for making some retro tunes and there's a new release available. The feature list has grown quite a lot over the last year, along with gaining Linux builds to make it as cross-platform as possible.
Is opening up your source code worth it? Terry Cavanagh thinks it was for VVVVVV
A lot of game developer still worry about being more open with their code but it seems Terry Cavanagh (VVVVVV, Super Hexagon, Dicey Dungeons) believes it was worth it.
There are certain legitimate reasons to worry about going all-in with open source, but we're not here to debate that. Plenty of developers have warmed up to the idea of open source over the last few years, with Cavanagh now being amongst them. Cavanagh opened up the source code to their puzzle-platformer VVVVVV back in early 2020.
Featured VVVVVV Levels: 10th Anniversary Jam Roundup
Today’s the 11 year anniversary of VVVVVV’s launch. Last year, I made a big splash for it, and released the game’s source code during an AGDQ speedrun. The source code got, uh, more attention than I was expecting, especially once people actually dug into it…
Super Productivity: A Super Cool Open Source To-Do List App with GitHub Integration
No matter what you do, improving productivity is a common goal for most of the people. Usually, you would end up trying various to-do list apps or a note-taking app to help yourself organize and remind things to efficiently keep up with your work. Sure, you can check out those lists and try them as you like. Here, I’ve come across something unique that you also may want to try if you wanted a desktop to-do application with a solid user interface, GitHub/GitLab integration, and a list of essential features. Super Productivity seems to be an impressive to-do list app with some unique features to offer. In this article, I’ll let you know all about it briefly.
today's howtos
Richard Hughes: fwupd 1.5.5
I’ve just released fwupd 1.5.5 with the following new features: - Add a plugin to update PixArt RF devices; the hardware this enables we’ll announce in a few weeks hopefully - Add new hardware to use the elantp (for TouchPads) and rts54hid (for USB Hubs) plugins - Allow specifying more than one VendorID for a device, which allows ATA devices to use the OUI-assigned vendor if set - Detect the AMD TSME encryption state for HSI-4 — use fwupdmgr security --force to help test - Detect the AMI PK test key is not installed for HSI-1 — a failure here is very serious
Chicken Police and Farm Detectives
