Super Productivity: A Super Cool Open Source To-Do List App with GitHub Integration
No matter what you do, improving productivity is a common goal for most of the people. Usually, you would end up trying various to-do list apps or a note-taking app to help yourself organize and remind things to efficiently keep up with your work.
Sure, you can check out those lists and try them as you like. Here, I’ve come across something unique that you also may want to try if you wanted a desktop to-do application with a solid user interface, GitHub/GitLab integration, and a list of essential features.
Super Productivity seems to be an impressive to-do list app with some unique features to offer. In this article, I’ll let you know all about it briefly.
First Ubuntu Commands for First Timer
Here's simple command line guide for you computer user who find Ubuntu GNU/Linux for the first time. These commands are all built-in, you do not need to add anything to use them. They are useful to you, for instance, to read your complete computer information and of course to know about basic commands. Why learn commands? Because commands are fast as you will learn below. You will also see further references to learn more at the end of this article. Have fun learning!
Richard Hughes: fwupd 1.5.5
I’ve just released fwupd 1.5.5 with the following new features: - Add a plugin to update PixArt RF devices; the hardware this enables we’ll announce in a few weeks hopefully - Add new hardware to use the elantp (for TouchPads) and rts54hid (for USB Hubs) plugins - Allow specifying more than one VendorID for a device, which allows ATA devices to use the OUI-assigned vendor if set - Detect the AMD TSME encryption state for HSI-4 — use fwupdmgr security --force to help test - Detect the AMI PK test key is not installed for HSI-1 — a failure here is very serious
