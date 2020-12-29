Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of January 2021 03:24:44 PM

Bug management or issue tracking software packages are a crucial development tool for software testing. It helps them to keep track or software bugs and issues, prioritize them and deliver fixes for issues.

A large software may have hundreds or even thousands of bugs which require active monitoring, debugging, reporting and resolving.

In this article we collected a useful batch of open-source bug and issue tracking software which work for teams, software companies and solo developers.

The software packages we collected share some similar features, but some come with different management paradigm and unique features that we will highlight.

Some may say, this type of projects is old and obsolete, mainly because they have been around for more than a decade, but the truth is: many project management software are already packed with bugs management and issues tracking features. You can check it in the following article.