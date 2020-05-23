Microsoft Failures and the GitHub Trap
Pupils in Scotland struggle to get online amid Microsoft issue
Pupils across Scotland have been experiencing problems accessing Microsoft Teams as the majority move to home learning.
A number of schools, pupils and parents have reported the technology running slowly or not at all.
It is one of the main platforms being used for remote learning with schools shut until at least the beginning of February.
Create an Uptime Monitor for Your Websites With 'Upptime' Tool and GitHub [No Server Needed] [Ed: Debdut Chakraborty is propping up Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly; we should advise people to delete GitHub, not embrace "Extensions" and "Hooks"... otherwise we help Microsoft merely attack Free software with vendor lock-in and yet worse things.]
An Introduction to InnerSource[Ed: FOSSlife Team (LPI) is propping up a Microsoft-connected attack on FOSS]
