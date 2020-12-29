GNOME 40 Finally Fixes My Biggest Gripe
I know you're thinking "Joey, you've been here before", but this time it's different. Code has been committed and merged. A fix is finally happening.
This post, GNOME 40 Finally Fixes My Biggest Gripe is from OMG! Ubuntu!. Do not reproduce elsewhere without permission.
[...]
Does trivially tiny tweak mean the days of dotty delineated app descriptors are behind us? Since this has been committed and merged, it’s quite possible!
Not that this is (soon to be was) a huge deal to start with.
As said last time I wrote about this: this is a superficial ‘issue’ It’s not something that really affects many people. Most folks can predict that “LibreOffice Im…” opens LibreOffice Impress; and if anyone is perplexed by the appearance of the GIMP after hitting the shortcut sub-headed “GNU Manipul…” I’m yet to hear about it.
