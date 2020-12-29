Arduino: Nick O’Hara's Project and Arduino 'Copycats'
How many times a day do you grab your phone for trivial purposes, such as scrolling through social media? Nick O’Hara found that his number was around 100 times during the workday, which sounds like a lot, but is likely pretty typical. To combat these micro-distractions, he built an Arduino-based device that senses when a phone is placed on top of it using a microswitch.
MKR SharkyPro BLE, Zigbee, OpenThread development board follows Arduino MKR form factor
The board pinout is compatible with Arduino MKR board and can be programmed with Arduino IDE thanks to the STM32Duino project. Alternatively, you could also use the SWD header to program the board via an STLink in-circuit debugger and programmer together with Atollic, IAR, SW4STM32, or Keil IDE.
The board and module appear to be available now, but pricing has not been disclosed publicly. You’ll find more details, including users and programmers guides, on the product pages for the dev board and module.
