Arduino: Nick O’Hara's Project and Arduino 'Copycats'

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of January 2021 04:35:44 PM
Hardware
  • Arduino Blog » Fighting smartphone addiction with Arduino

    How many times a day do you grab your phone for trivial purposes, such as scrolling through social media? Nick O’Hara found that his number was around 100 times during the workday, which sounds like a lot, but is likely pretty typical. To combat these micro-distractions, he built an Arduino-based device that senses when a phone is placed on top of it using a microswitch.

  • MKR SharkyPro BLE, Zigbee, OpenThread development board follows Arduino MKR form factor

    The board pinout is compatible with Arduino MKR board and can be programmed with Arduino IDE thanks to the STM32Duino project. Alternatively, you could also use the SWD header to program the board via an STLink in-circuit debugger and programmer together with Atollic, IAR, SW4STM32, or Keil IDE.

    The board and module appear to be available now, but pricing has not been disclosed publicly. You’ll find more details, including users and programmers guides, on the product pages for the dev board and module.

  • AMD Publishes More Zen 3 Compiler Support Patches For LLVM - Phoronix

    AMD is back on track publishing more Zen 3 compiler support patches for the LLVM compiler stack. Last month AMD engineers began posting their "znver3" support for LLVM that was largely replicating the existing Znver2 (Zen 2) target and exposing the newly-enabled instructions. Fortunately, now through the holidays, further work is coming for LLVM and presumably GCC in time.

  • You think you're an X, but you're only a Y | The Incredible Journey [blogs.perl.org]

    The "time" part always comes out as a string, even though it's clearly a number. Was this a bug in my module, some kind of dual-string-and-number wannabee variable which JSON::Create falsely turned into a string? As it happens, no. Git::Raw actually puts the number into a string. (The newSVpv there makes a new Perl string, and the sprintf above that does exactly the same job as Perl's sprintf.) So Git::Raw turns the original C variable of the form git_time_t, a 64-bit integer type representing the number of seconds since the "epoch" (1970), into a string, perhaps to avoid the "year two million" problem or whatever, because Perl can hold up to 52 or 53 bit integers. Anyway Perl's monkey business with numbers and strings, and the lack of booleans, makes creating JSON quite complicated, although not as complicated as identifying cats in photographs and youtube videos.

  • How To Count Files And Directories in Linux

    Being able to count files in a directory on Linux, or directories themselves, is a useful admin task to know how to carry out. It may be that you are troubleshooting disk space issues or it could be that you are investigating a problem with log file rotation. There are many reasons why you may want to count files in a directory or to count the number of directories.

  • Deploy Ceph in a Raspberry Pi cluster

    Ceph is an open source software storage platform that provides object, block, and filesystem storage in a unified storage cluster. I first used Ceph when I integrated it with OpenStack. At first, I was confused about why I should use Ceph since storage devices are widely available. But after using it for more than three years, the platform's stability and integrity have proven its value again and again. This article will show you how to install Ceph using ceph-ansible (an officially supported Ansible playbook for Ceph) and deploy it in a Raspberry Pi cluster.

  • Apollo Lake Pico-ITX SBC offers PoE and -20 to 70°C support

    DFI’s Linux-ready “AL05P” Pico-ITX board has an Apollo Lake SoC plus 4GB soldered RAM, up to 64GB eMMC, mini-DP++, 2x USB 3.1, mini-PCIe, optional -20 to 70°C, and a GbE port with isolated PoE. DFI has launched an Intel Apollo Lake based Pico-ITX board called the AL05P that it claims is the first industrial small form-factor SBC to offer Power-over-Ethernet. Nicknamed the Industrial Pi + PoE, the AL05P follows a recent, and similarly 100 x 72mm Apollo Lake SBC called the AL051 that starts at $320 on Amazon. The AL05P is not yet publicly priced.

