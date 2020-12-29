SBCs Including Raspberry Pi
Turing Pi 1
Deploy Ceph in a Raspberry Pi cluster
Ceph is an open source software storage platform that provides object, block, and filesystem storage in a unified storage cluster. I first used Ceph when I integrated it with OpenStack. At first, I was confused about why I should use Ceph since storage devices are widely available. But after using it for more than three years, the platform's stability and integrity have proven its value again and again.
This article will show you how to install Ceph using ceph-ansible (an officially supported Ansible playbook for Ceph) and deploy it in a Raspberry Pi cluster.
Apollo Lake Pico-ITX SBC offers PoE and -20 to 70°C support
DFI’s Linux-ready “AL05P” Pico-ITX board has an Apollo Lake SoC plus 4GB soldered RAM, up to 64GB eMMC, mini-DP++, 2x USB 3.1, mini-PCIe, optional -20 to 70°C, and a GbE port with isolated PoE.
DFI has launched an Intel Apollo Lake based Pico-ITX board called the AL05P that it claims is the first industrial small form-factor SBC to offer Power-over-Ethernet. Nicknamed the Industrial Pi + PoE, the AL05P follows a recent, and similarly 100 x 72mm Apollo Lake SBC called the AL051 that starts at $320 on Amazon. The AL05P is not yet publicly priced.
