Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Community Outreach Revamp Objective
We have opened a mpiler Support Patches For LLVM on the Council-tickets repo based on our Objective Proposal.
-
Install CentOS 7 Linux Minimal Server with Cinnamon GUI - Linux Shout
If you have installed the full CentOS 7 then you already have the GNOME desktop as GUI, however, minimal ISO will run on the command line. Therefore, for those who would like to have Cinnamon GUI over it then here are the steps to follow. Even those who are using GNOME or any other Desktop, they can also follow the steps of this tutorial to setup Cinnamon.
-
Red Hat OpenShift Combines Windows and Linux Container Management [Ed: But NSA is managing Windows. Who then manages the containers? Security issue, a very severe one nobody at IBM is willing to speak about (as they too are complicit).]
-
IDC study shows Red Hat training delivers ROI of 365%
-
Integrating a monitoring system with Red Hat Insights
With every Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscription, you get free access to Red Hat Insights, an advanced analytics service which greatly helps increase operational efficiency with very little effort. This blog entry is about how you can connect Red Hat Insights with your existing operational processes to help you work more proactively.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1167 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 48 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
11 hours 21 sec ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago