The "time" part always comes out as a string, even though it's clearly a number. Was this a bug in my module, some kind of dual-string-and-number wannabee variable which JSON::Create falsely turned into a string?

As it happens, no. Git::Raw actually puts the number into a string. (The newSVpv there makes a new Perl string, and the sprintf above that does exactly the same job as Perl's sprintf.)

So Git::Raw turns the original C variable of the form git_time_t, a 64-bit integer type representing the number of seconds since the "epoch" (1970), into a string, perhaps to avoid the "year two million" problem or whatever, because Perl can hold up to 52 or 53 bit integers.

Anyway Perl's monkey business with numbers and strings, and the lack of booleans, makes creating JSON quite complicated, although not as complicated as identifying cats in photographs and youtube videos.