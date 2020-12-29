Programming Leftovers
AMD Publishes More Zen 3 Compiler Support Patches For LLVM - Phoronix
AMD is back on track publishing more Zen 3 compiler support patches for the LLVM compiler stack.
Last month AMD engineers began posting their "znver3" support for LLVM that was largely replicating the existing Znver2 (Zen 2) target and exposing the newly-enabled instructions. Fortunately, now through the holidays, further work is coming for LLVM and presumably GCC in time.
You think you're an X, but you're only a Y | The Incredible Journey [blogs.perl.org]
The "time" part always comes out as a string, even though it's clearly a number. Was this a bug in my module, some kind of dual-string-and-number wannabee variable which JSON::Create falsely turned into a string?
As it happens, no. Git::Raw actually puts the number into a string. (The newSVpv there makes a new Perl string, and the sprintf above that does exactly the same job as Perl's sprintf.)
So Git::Raw turns the original C variable of the form git_time_t, a 64-bit integer type representing the number of seconds since the "epoch" (1970), into a string, perhaps to avoid the "year two million" problem or whatever, because Perl can hold up to 52 or 53 bit integers.
Anyway Perl's monkey business with numbers and strings, and the lack of booleans, makes creating JSON quite complicated, although not as complicated as identifying cats in photographs and youtube videos.
How To Count Files And Directories in Linux
Being able to count files in a directory on Linux, or directories themselves, is a useful admin task to know how to carry out. It may be that you are troubleshooting disk space issues or it could be that you are investigating a problem with log file rotation. There are many reasons why you may want to count files in a directory or to count the number of directories.
