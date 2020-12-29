Android Leftovers
-
[Update 2: Re-rollout] Xiaomi Mi A3 receives official Android 11 update, but you should wait
-
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is getting Android 11 and One UI 3.0
-
iQOO 7 With Snapdragon 888 5G, 120W Fast Charging and Android 11 Goes Official
-
TCL NXTPAPER is an Android tablet with an e-reader-like screen
-
Google's as much to blame for lousy Android update policies as phone makers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1219 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 48 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
11 hours 21 sec ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago