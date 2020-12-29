Common Colors are currently creating PRIM, a point and click adventure with traditional frame-by-frame animation and a dark gothic style that's inspired by Tim Burton. "Strange things are happening in the Land of the Dead. Instead of reaping souls, Thanatos, the Angel of Death, has to deal with his teenage daughter Prim. Every night, Prim has the same dream: An oddly familiar human boy cries out for her help. Needless to say that our heroine tries to answer the call. There's just one tiny problem: The Grim Reaper has strictly forbidden her to enter the Land of the Living – she's not ready for the immense power she‘d develop there, he claims. When Prim finds a way to trick her dad and travel to Earth, it turns out that Thanatos‘s presentiments have been right all along..." It will be getting a Kickstarter campaign at some point but the developer is doing more of a push before that happens. They've announced a demo is going to be launching February 2 with support for Linux, macOS and Windows (and the same for the full release).