Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Sparse Memory Support - Will Help Some D3D12 Games - Phoronix
Adding to the growing list of Mesa 21.0 features is spare memory support for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver.
Vulkan sparse memory allows for resources to be non-contiguous, re-bound to different memory allocations over its lifetime, and relaxed descriptor requirements. All of the Vulkan sparse memory details can be found via this chapter of the Vulkan API specification.
Mesa 21.0 RadeonSI Will Run Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Faster - Phoronix
Mesa 21.0 is bringing some overdue improvements for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver with the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Mesa 21.0 with the RadeonSI driver for modern AMD Radeon graphics cards is finally enabling "mesa_glthread" by default for Counter-Strike: GO. This is the opt-in Mesa OpenGL threading behavior that can help increase the performance of various GL games but isn't universally enabled as it has been found to hurt some games or yield no benefits for others.
AMD Files Patent on New GPU Chiplet Approach [Ed: Monopolies but with openwashing]
Accelerated development by AMD, Intel, Nvidia and other chip makers also reflects efforts by groups such as the Open Compute Project to establish open interfaces and architectures that would permit mixing and matching chiplets from different vendors on individual SoC accelerators.
Blackberry Is Bringing Vulkan To QNX - Phoronix
The newest platform working on Vulkan API support is... Blackberry's QNX.
While Blackberry devices are no longer popular as they once were, Blackberry's QNX Unix-like platform that they have owned now for a decade is still popular in the embedded space for various in-vehicle systems to medical devices and other similar use-cases. QNX continues to be developed with QNX 7.1 being the most recent release from this past July.
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne 'Zen 3' APU Specifications Leak Out in Geekbench, Clocks Up To 4.66 GHz
The exact speeds are not known for the memory configuration but surprisingly, the test was done within the Ubuntu operating system.
