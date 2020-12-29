AI-enabled automated driving dev kit has dual Linux brains
NXP unveiled a BlueBox 3.0 automotive platform that runs Linux on an up to 16-core -A72 LX2160A and a quad -A53, 3x -M7 S32G. You get an optional Kalray MPPA AI chip, 6x PCIe Gen3, and 8x LAN ports up to 100GbE.
The CES show is on this week, or at least Digital CES, without all the swag and the temptations of Las Vegas to distract you. As usual, automotive news is on tap, starting with NXP’s BlueBox 3.0 Automotive High Performance Compute (AHPC) Development Platform, which runs Linux on two separate Cortex-A processors.
today's howtos
-
You can use Linux ls commands to print out directory contents. It’s one of the most basic terminal commands in Linux. Thus, a thorough understanding of it is essential for navigating your way around the terminal. Listed below are some useful examples of using the ls utility. Bookmark this as a reference point for the future.
-
This tutorial will be useful for beginners to install qBittorrent 4.3.2 on Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and Linux Mint 20.1.
qbittorrent is an open-source BitTorrent client designed as an alternative for the popular client Torrent written in Qt5.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install Godot 3 on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Find and replace is a powerful feature of Vim, which allows you to make changes to your text quickly.
-
It is recommended to enable Multifactor Authentication (MFA) for your AWS account. MFA is used to secure your AWS account, it adds an extra layer of security to the account. When you log in to your account you are asked to enter an MFA code which acts as an extra layer of security.
In case you lost your MFA device or the device is not functioning you may not able to enter the MFA code. In such a case you will need to disable MFA for the account.
-
Invoice Ninja is a free and open-source online invoicing app for freelancers & businesses that helps you to accept payments, track expenses, create proposals, and time-tasks. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Invoice Ninja with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
-
YARN is the Processing Layer of Hadoop, which consists of the Master (Resource Manager) and Slave (Node Manager) services to process the data. Resource Manager (RM) is the critical component that is responsible for resource allocation and management among all the jobs running in Hadoop Cluster.
It is always recommended and best practice to have the Cluster High Availability (HA) enabled on Critical services like Namenode and Resource Manager.
-
I've written a short tutorial showing how to redact PDF files using the highlighter funtion in Okular. As one might say, hiding in plain sight. Take a look.
-
Today we are looking at how to install ImageJ on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Stremio is an open-source online streaming player for Linux, Windows, and macOS. Here we will show the process of Stremio installation on the Linux Mint distro.
To watch various videos and shows online, the users can use the Stremio streaming application that fetches content using the various add-ons available to activate, created by its community. As we know the installation of any application is pretty straightforward on Windows, however, for Linux, it would not be.
today's leftovers
-
Starting on January 11th, Deutsche Telekom and Nextcloud GmbH are offering an enterprise-ready, Europe-hosted content collaboration platform. This will offer a scalable and comprehensive digital collaboration cloud for businesses, educational organizations, and governments. With it, your business will maintain productivity for working from home during the Covid crisis and after.
This managed cloud service is based on Nextcloud Hub 20.04. Besides providing the outstanding Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) file servers, Nextcloud is known for offering secure data and document exchange with online editing capabilities. In addition, it now comes with chat and video conferencing and task and calendar management. Your users can use it via a web browser or Linux, macOS, and Windows desktop and Android and iOS mobile applications. Your data is safely hosted in Deutsche Telekom's' EU data centers to guarantee your enterprise's scalability, reliability, and security.
[...]
Frank Karlitschek, Nextcloud's CEO and Founder added: "With more and more European firms, government organizations and educational institutes using cloud services we see a constantly growing demand for European data sovereignty. In a data-driven economy, we need platforms that guarantee European data sovereignty. Together with Deutsche Telekom Nextcloud offers a credible alternative with major benefits in terms of management by trust, scalability, and adaptability."
If parts of that sound good to you and you're in the States, you may see a similar offering coming from T-Mobile in the future. , Deutsche Telekom now holds the largest ownership stake, approximately 43%, in T-Mobile after the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.
-
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, firefox, and mbedtls), Debian (coturn), Fedora (firefox, flac, and nodejs), Gentoo (ark, chromium, dovecot, firefox, firejail, ipmitool, nodejs, and pillow), Mageia (alpine, c-client, binutils, busybox, cherokee, firefox, golang, guava, imagemagick, libass, openexr, squirrelmail, tomcat, and xrdp), openSUSE (chromium, cobbler, rpmlint, and tomcat), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (firefox, libpq, and openssl), SUSE (python-defusedxml, python-freezegun, python-pkgconfig, python-python3-saml, python-xmlsec), and Ubuntu (jasper).
-
Linux machines again targeted by hackers with new memory loader [Ed: Agents of FUD try to blame on "Linux" a bunch of people running scripts that they ought not run (because they're malicious)]
-
Welcome to the 386th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, our second episode of 2021. In this episode, the hosts discuss changes and additions to state QSO parties, the cancellation of upcoming ham radio related events, the next QSO Today virtual expo, PeerTube, Project Lightspeed, Linux Mint, getting rich with Open Source, Raspberry Pi clusters and much more. Thank you for listening and we hope you have a great week.
Graphics Leftovers
-
Adding to the growing list of Mesa 21.0 features is spare memory support for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver.
Vulkan sparse memory allows for resources to be non-contiguous, re-bound to different memory allocations over its lifetime, and relaxed descriptor requirements. All of the Vulkan sparse memory details can be found via this chapter of the Vulkan API specification.
-
Mesa 21.0 is bringing some overdue improvements for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver with the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Mesa 21.0 with the RadeonSI driver for modern AMD Radeon graphics cards is finally enabling "mesa_glthread" by default for Counter-Strike: GO. This is the opt-in Mesa OpenGL threading behavior that can help increase the performance of various GL games but isn't universally enabled as it has been found to hurt some games or yield no benefits for others.
-
Accelerated development by AMD, Intel, Nvidia and other chip makers also reflects efforts by groups such as the Open Compute Project to establish open interfaces and architectures that would permit mixing and matching chiplets from different vendors on individual SoC accelerators.
-
The newest platform working on Vulkan API support is... Blackberry's QNX.
While Blackberry devices are no longer popular as they once were, Blackberry's QNX Unix-like platform that they have owned now for a decade is still popular in the embedded space for various in-vehicle systems to medical devices and other similar use-cases. QNX continues to be developed with QNX 7.1 being the most recent release from this past July.
-
The exact speeds are not known for the memory configuration but surprisingly, the test was done within the Ubuntu operating system.
Recent comments
23 min 15 sec ago
46 min 48 sec ago
8 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago