Stremio is an open-source online streaming player for Linux, Windows, and macOS. Here we will show the process of Stremio installation on the Linux Mint distro. To watch various videos and shows online, the users can use the Stremio streaming application that fetches content using the various add-ons available to activate, created by its community. As we know the installation of any application is pretty straightforward on Windows, however, for Linux, it would not be.

Today we are looking at how to install ImageJ on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

I've written a short tutorial showing how to redact PDF files using the highlighter funtion in Okular. As one might say, hiding in plain sight. Take a look.

YARN is the Processing Layer of Hadoop, which consists of the Master (Resource Manager) and Slave (Node Manager) services to process the data. Resource Manager (RM) is the critical component that is responsible for resource allocation and management among all the jobs running in Hadoop Cluster. It is always recommended and best practice to have the Cluster High Availability (HA) enabled on Critical services like Namenode and Resource Manager.

Invoice Ninja is a free and open-source online invoicing app for freelancers & businesses that helps you to accept payments, track expenses, create proposals, and time-tasks. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Invoice Ninja with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 server.

It is recommended to enable Multifactor Authentication (MFA) for your AWS account. MFA is used to secure your AWS account, it adds an extra layer of security to the account. When you log in to your account you are asked to enter an MFA code which acts as an extra layer of security. In case you lost your MFA device or the device is not functioning you may not able to enter the MFA code. In such a case you will need to disable MFA for the account.

Find and replace is a powerful feature of Vim, which allows you to make changes to your text quickly.

This tutorial will be useful for beginners to install qBittorrent 4.3.2 on Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and Linux Mint 20.1. qbittorrent is an open-source BitTorrent client designed as an alternative for the popular client Torrent written in Qt5.

You can use Linux ls commands to print out directory contents. It’s one of the most basic terminal commands in Linux. Thus, a thorough understanding of it is essential for navigating your way around the terminal. Listed below are some useful examples of using the ls utility. Bookmark this as a reference point for the future.

NXP unveiled a BlueBox 3.0 automotive platform that runs Linux on an up to 16-core -A72 LX2160A and a quad -A53, 3x -M7 S32G. You get an optional Kalray MPPA AI chip, 6x PCIe Gen3, and 8x LAN ports up to 100GbE. The CES show is on this week, or at least Digital CES, without all the swag and the temptations of Las Vegas to distract you. As usual, automotive news is on tap, starting with NXP’s BlueBox 3.0 Automotive High Performance Compute (AHPC) Development Platform, which runs Linux on two separate Cortex-A processors.