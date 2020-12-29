Android Leftovers

User successfully runs Ubuntu on a jailbroken iPhone 7

The jailbreak process lets users run several tweaks and other iOS modifications, but one user recently decided to go further and install the Ubuntu operating system on an iPhone. The experiment was shared by the user identified as “newhacker1746” on Reddit. According to the user, the iPhone 7 used during the process was no longer working due to a problem in its internal storage. That’s when the user decided to try installing another operating system on the device through a USB ethernet connection.

Qseven module and dev kit showcase i.MX8 QuadMax

IWave has launched a “Qseven SOM” that runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8 QuadPlus or hexa-core QuadMax with up to 8GB LPDDR4, 256GB eMMC, and 802.11ax/BT 5.0. The module is available on a Qseven dev kit. IWave Systems has launched a Qseven 2.1 form-factor module equipped with NXP’s high-end i.MX8 processor. Confusingly, the Qseven SOM is also called the iW-RainboW-G27M, the same named given to iWave’s SMARC form-factor, i.MX8 based iW-RainboW-G27M, and the module is supported with a dev kit that has the same name as the similar iW-RainboW-G27D, AKA the i.MX8QuadMax SMARC Development Platform.