Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of January 2021 12:57:23 AM

You probably know the feeling of being the IT guy for your family (in this specific case, my mother-in-law). Her Linux laptop needed to be upgraded to the latest LTS, so I did that for her.

Back when she got the laptop, I installed a non-LTS release. That was required, otherwise her brand spanking new hardware, wouldn't have worked correctly.

I tried using the GUI to upgrade the system, but that didn't work. Usually I live in the terminal, so I quickly went to my comfort zone. I noticed the repositories were not available anymore, of course, this was not an LTS. That meant also that 'do-release-upgrade' did not work. Fortunately I was around when that tool did not exist yet, so I knew to manually modify apt sources files and run apt-get manually. The upgrade was a success of course. But, what is that, why am missing icons here? I also run Ubuntu MATE on some of my other systems and the icons never broke before. The upgrade seemed to have been flawless, but still something went wrong? No, that couldn't be... and it wasn't.

Switching her desktop to English, instead of Dutch (Nederlands), "fixed" the icons. That is strange, but is providing the user of the laptop with a workaround. Luckily my mother-in-law is proficient in English, but prefers Dutch. And there are enough people (I know some of them) who can not read/write/speak English and are dependant on translations. So I thought I'd go fix the issue (or at least, so I thought).