K9 Mail open source mail application for Android

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of January 2021 01:37:53 AM Filed under
Android
OSS

More in Tux Machines

AI-enabled automated driving dev kit has dual Linux brains

NXP unveiled a BlueBox 3.0 automotive platform that runs Linux on an up to 16-core -A72 LX2160A and a quad -A53, 3x -M7 S32G. You get an optional Kalray MPPA AI chip, 6x PCIe Gen3, and 8x LAN ports up to 100GbE. The CES show is on this week, or at least Digital CES, without all the swag and the temptations of Las Vegas to distract you. As usual, automotive news is on tap, starting with NXP’s BlueBox 3.0 Automotive High Performance Compute (AHPC) Development Platform, which runs Linux on two separate Cortex-A processors. Read more

K9 Mail open source mail application for Android

Gmail is the most popular email application on Android, although there are many other options that are of great interest to users. If you are looking for a customizable email application in which you can manage multiple accounts, K9 Mail is an ideal open source alternative. K9 Mail is an email application that is available as an APK for Android . This application has just undergone a radical change, .e.g. releasing a new interface. It is considered as one of the most interesting Android applications for open source enthusiasts. Read more

NVIDIA Graphics Drivers Vulnerabilities Patched in All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Three security vulnerabilities are affecting the NVIDIA graphics drivers in Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series that could allow local attackers to cause a denial of service or escalate privileges. All users are urged to update their NVIDIA graphics drivers as soon as possible to the new versions available in the stable software repositories. The 460.32.03, 450.102.04, and 390.141 versions are available for Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and are based on the latest NVIDIA display driver upstream release that also includes various other bug fixes and improvements. Read more

Watch "Fight to Repair," demand the right to repair

"Fight to Repair" is an animated video from the Free Software Foundation (FSF), telling the story of two dedicated free software engineers rushing to fix a life-threatening problem in a vehicle's autopilot code. Coming up with a fix for the bug is only the first step in their journey, which has them facing off against the malicious proprietary software corporation DeceptiCor, and culminates in a high-speed motorcycle chase. Read more Also: Alex Oliva: another day

